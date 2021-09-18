Covid: Jennifer Aniston against no vax, criticized on social media – World

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 07 – The American actress Jennifer Aniston confided to the In Style website that she had removed some unvaccinated people from her ‘weekly routine’, causing a series of criticisms on social media. CNN reports it.



She herself posted a series of questions and answers on the subject on Instagram. To a person who asked her why she was so worried about being vaccinated herself, she replied: “Because if you have the variant, you can still pass it on to me. I could get sick without severe symptoms, and I won’t be hospitalized or die.” “BUT I COULD attach it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised and I would put his life at risk. This is why I worry – concluded Aniston -.



We need to worry beyond ourselves. ”Covid-19 can still be passed on to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against severe symptoms or death.



Already last year Jennifer Aniston had been the target of criticism on social networks for posting a photo of a Christmas decoration with the words: “Our first pandemic 2020”. (HANDLE).

