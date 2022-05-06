Covid Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thrombosis risk rare: FDA limits use

There The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to adults only due to the risk of a rare but life-threatening form of thrombosis. The restriction also stipulates that the vaccine is reserved only for those over the age of 18, for whom other vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, or who choose the Janssen product otherwise they would not vaccinate.

The FDA details in a note that, after conducting an updated analysis, assessment and investigation of the reported cases, it determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but potentially life-threatening form, in combination with low blood platelet levels, with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks after the administration of the vaccine – justifies the restriction of the use of the vaccine.

“We recognize that the Janssen vaccine still plays a role in the current response to the pandemic in the United States and across the global community. This decision reflects our updated risk analysis of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) following administration of this. vaccine and restricts the use of the vaccine to certain individuals, “said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for biologics evaluation and research.

“The decision demonstrates the robustness of our ‘medicinal product’ safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our actions. We closely monitored the Janssen vaccine and the onset of TTS after its administration and we used updated information from our surveillance systems to review the Eua “authorization for emergency use. “The agency – he assures – will continue to monitor the safety of this and all other vaccines and, as happened during the pandemic, will thoroughly evaluate the new information”.