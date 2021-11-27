Covid, Johnson’s squeeze: molecular and isolation for those entering Britain

First two cases of Omicron variant – In England, in fact, the first two cases of coronavirus linked to the new Omicron variant have been confirmed. They have been reported in Nottingham and Chelmsford, Essex. Health Minister Sajid Javid made it known, adding that the two infected are in isolation and that they are related cases. The minister added that targeted tests will be carried out in the areas where the two cases have been identified, in the town of Brentwood, in the county of Essex, and in Nottingham, in the Midlands.

The new rules – “The Omicron variant appears to spread very quickly and can be transmitted between two fully vaccinated people,” Johnson said at a news conference where he announced the new restrictive measures. Johnson stressed that people will be able to continue traveling, but upon returning they will have to undergo a molecular test within the second day and self-isolate until they have a negative result.

“We don’t know how effective our vaccines will be” – The British premier said that all close contacts of a positive Omicron case will have to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status. “We don’t know how effective our vaccines will be” against the new variant, “but we have good reason to believe they will provide at least some measure of protection,” Johnson added, informing that he had mandated the health minister to ask scientists to evaluate the possibility of offering the booster with a shorter interval than the second dose.

Cases of the last 24 hours – Britain has recorded another 131 deaths from the coronavirus and 39,567 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the government.