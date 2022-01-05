Covid, jump for decisions of the Asl Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese. Bologna-Inter- Corriere.it at risk

from Sport editorial staff

On the other hand, Juventus-Napoli is currently being played, even if the Neapolitan club must scrupulously comply with the maximum compliance with the containment and risk reduction rules.

The emergency Covid forces to change the Serie A calendar. The ASL of Turin, and Salerno make themselves heard and block three of the 10 matches that should have been played on January 6: Salernitana-Venice, Atalanta-Turin and Fiorentina-Udinese.

Atalanta-Turin Torino will not play the match on Thursday Bergamo against Atalanta. This was established by the Asl Citt of Turin which has ordered a 5-day home quarantine for the grenade team in the event of a Covid outbreak that has hit the grenade team which currently has 6 positive players in addition to two staff members.

At risk, if the provision is not changed, also the home match against Fiorentina next Sunday.

Salerno-Venice Instead, the decision of the ASL of Salerno home quarantine of Salernitana which has 11 positives in the team group including 9 players. Salernitana also risks missing Sunday’s match that should be played against Verona, a team that is in turn full of positive players.

Fiorentina-Udinese It will not even dispute Fiorentina-Udinese due to the covid outbreak that hit the Friulian team. The club has 9 Covid positive people in the team group, of which 7 are footballers. After a long wait, the provision of the ASL of Udine arrived, which ordered the ban on team and contact sports from 5 to 9 January 2022. The Udinese match with Atalanta on next Sunday also skips.

Juventus-Naples At the moment Juventus-Napoli should be played. In fact, no block from the ASL to the transfer of the Neapolitans to Turin where the big match against Juve is scheduled on the evening of the Epiphany, only the recommendation to strictly comply with the rules of containment and reduction of risk. ASL Napoli 1 Centro concluded the epidemiological investigation on the ascertained outbreak of positivity at Covid-19 relating to the SSC Napoli which confirmed the presence of various positivities, even within the team group we read in the ASL statement which explained that for all subjects isolation was arranged for positive results, while for the close contacts identified, compliance with the provisions of the circular of 30 December last was ordered. The Neapolitan team sees for several positive players in Osimhen, Lozano, Mario Rui, Malcuit, Boffelli and Spalletti Meret and three players of the Primavera have also joined. That’s why, just to be on the safe side, I’ll be providing a new round of tampons tonight. On the Juventus front, positive at the moment: Chiellini, Arthur, De Winter and Pinsoglio.

High risk Bologna-Inter In the last few hours Bologna-Inter has also become at risk: the hosts have 8 positive players and the ASL of reference could be pronounced directly tomorrow before the game.