Sports

Covid Juventus outbreak? Not only Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio miss Napoli, but there are 12 positives in the Under 23!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee42 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Covid Juventus outbreak? Not only Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio miss Napoli, but there are 12 positives in the Under 23!

Fifteen positives at Covid at Juventus

George Chiellini positive for Covid, nothing Naples. He was back in training just yesterday, the captain of the Juve, after a few days of preventive isolation for contact with an infected person: an individual training, apart, before discovering the positivity and going into isolation as required by health protocols. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

Latest Serie A

Juventus outbreak?

“Giorgio will therefore miss the Befana match against Spalletti’s Azzurri. Thus the positives rise to three in the Juventus locker room, after the swabs had revealed the infection of Arthur and Pinsoglio at San Silvestro. The hope at Continassa is that an outbreak will not explode as happened in the Under 23 formation where there are 12 positives.

The last, in order of time, is the goalkeeper Franco Israel, who joined the long list that already included De Winter, Soulè, Miretti, Anzolin, Sekulov, De Marino, Brighenti, Barrenechea, Boloca, Da Graca and Raina “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee42 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“The offer for Vlahovic is always the same and was not accepted”

3 weeks ago

Sports Judge, 3000 euro fine for Juventus

December 1, 2021

Galderisi: “In the Juve squad, no one has the characteristics of Morata”

1 day ago

he does not train but stays in the program. It will decide at the last – Corriere.it

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button