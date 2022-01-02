Covid Juventus outbreak? Not only Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio miss Napoli, but there are 12 positives in the Under 23!
George Chiellini positive for Covid, nothing Naples. He was back in training just yesterday, the captain of the Juve, after a few days of preventive isolation for contact with an infected person: an individual training, apart, before discovering the positivity and going into isolation as required by health protocols. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.
Juventus outbreak?
“Giorgio will therefore miss the Befana match against Spalletti’s Azzurri. Thus the positives rise to three in the Juventus locker room, after the swabs had revealed the infection of Arthur and Pinsoglio at San Silvestro. The hope at Continassa is that an outbreak will not explode as happened in the Under 23 formation where there are 12 positives.
The last, in order of time, is the goalkeeper Franco Israel, who joined the long list that already included De Winter, Soulè, Miretti, Anzolin, Sekulov, De Marino, Brighenti, Barrenechea, Boloca, Da Graca and Raina “
