Covid, killer effects of fat on the lungs: the study

Fat in the spotlight for the effects on the lungs of Covid patients. When Laura Graciotti, expert at the Laboratory of Experimental Pathology of the Polytechnic University of Marche, put the lungs of some patients who died of Covid-19 under the microscope, she was surprised by a detail: “She realized that they were full of large vacuoles. lipidic “, of the ‘sachets’ of fat. “And she came to us”, she tells Adnkronos Salute Saverio Cinti, scientific director of the Obesity Center of the University of Ancona. The study that revealed the ‘dangerous relationship’ between fat and Covid and lit a light on a mechanism that could be at the basis of the pulmonary complications that are triggered in some patients seriously affected by the virus originates from this observation.

The work earned the pages of the ‘International Journal of Obesity’, Nature group, and is the result of the collaboration of the Marche university with the Statale of Milan and the Côte d’Azur university of Nice. The authors also suggest the possible reasons for the greater predisposition of people with obesity to develop particularly severe clinical pictures when affected by the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2, and also open a window on the therapeutic front and on the role that some anti-inflammatories in particular could play. . “I rethought – Cinti goes back – to our studies that have shown for many years how obese fat is seriously inflamed. And I did 2 plus 2: the infection leads to inflammation of the organs and even more so the fat”. A phenomenon linked to another: the death of adipocytes.

“These cells – explains the expert – are used to contain fat, but when they reach the maximum expansion limit, molecular mechanisms are triggered that lead to their death. And when these cells, which are very large, die, residues are created. that need to be disposed of by the body, thanks to the macrophages that come from the blood and how scavengers clean up the organs. The hypothesis we published in 2020 suggested that there are lipid vacuoles derived from these dead abdominal fat cells going around via the blood and can form pulmonary emboli “.

In support of this hypothesis there was also another ‘clue’, continues Cinti. “In the venous vessels of the abdominal fat we have seen structures rich in fat, meaning that actually some material of this type goes into the blood vessels” and, through the general circulation, can end up in the lungs. “So here’s the pulmonary embolism hypothesis,” she observes. The scientists then began to study the autopsy findings of 19 patients who died from Covid and of another 23 comparable for age, body mass index, etc., but died from other causes. “We began to study biopsies of visceral fat, liver and lung – he reports – and we saw that this fat had an inflammation equal to double the expected one, comparing it with the control group”.

“We also saw – continues the expert – that there was a great abundance of free lipid vacuoles in the interstitium of this tissue, we also found them in the endothelial cells, up to the lumen of the blood vessels. All this suggests that this fat derived from dead cells invades the blood vessels. And we also quantified it: about 10% of the blood vessels of all Covid patients studied were occupied by these embolic aspects. To be sure that it was really embolic material we also studied the liver, since the blood refluxing from abdominal fat passes through this organ. Result: the blood vessels of the liver were also occupied by the fatty material in question, which may also be responsible for the fatty liver disease suffered by Covid patients “.

After passing the liver filter, Cinti continues, “the blood ends up in the lungs and in 100% of Covid patients we have actually found fatty material in the blood vessels, on the pulmonary alveoli and in the interstitium. But there was also a ” another surprise: we used a specific histochemical staining to identify the lipid vacuoles and we saw the membranous structures (hyaline membranes) in the lung stain red, demonstrating their lipid origin. barrier with blood preventing oxygenation. It is no coincidence that one of the serious problems in some subjects is precisely pulmonary distress, the inability to have a normal respiratory exchange “.

The suspicion, explains Cinti, “was therefore that something happened as if the fat embolus spread progressively on the alveolus forming these membranes. Furthermore, these fat embolic aspects are not exclusive to patients with Covid: they were also present in obese patients. , with much less frequency than in Covid cases. Going to review the literature, I realized that fat embolisms had actually been described in the obese since 1879. In Covid patients these are much more serious because the lung is inflamed “.

“These – points out the expert – are all deductions, which derive from an observational study”. But the prospects of all this are that, “if this is the pathophysiology of the disease, then it is necessary to attack the inflammation of the visceral fat as soon as possible and immediately use, without waiting, lipophilic anti-inflammatories, such as indomethacin for example. , that they go to act where there is fat. But nobody has to do it themselves – Cinti warns – You should always contact your doctor “.

Meanwhile, the research will continue. “Having published in an international journal, we expect and hope that other groups will also investigate these aspects – concludes the expert from the University of Marche – Probably the mechanism we observed is generalized, also because not all Covid patients we studied were obese. And there is another very important thing to support our thesis: we took a cell line of human adipocytes, we infected these cells with the help of our microbiologists and virologists, and we saw that the fat cell, a contact with the virus tends to throw out lipid vacuoles. Everything, therefore, coincides “.