Covid: lack of staff, ambulances in line for hours in PS Lecce – Puglia

(ANSA) – LECCE, MARCH 24 – The ambulances with patients on board had to wait up to seven hours this afternoon before being able to enter the Covid area of ​​the emergency room of the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce. According to what has been learned, due to the lack of personnel, in the Covid area there was no doctor who could cope with the large number of patients who, who came to the emergency room for other diseases, tested positive for Coronavirus after the swab done in an ambulance. Given the long line that has been created, the police have also been called and intervened. A patient arrived by ambulance from Martano (Lecce) at around 1pm and was taken in charge after waiting for seven hours on board the vehicle. The situation was unlocked in the late afternoon when a doctor was sent from the Emergency Department of the Emergency Emergency Department (Dea). Currently 46 patients in Pneumology and 33 in Infectious Diseases are hospitalized in the Covid areas at the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce, while another 20 are in Galatina. Here, where some patients have been diverted today, there would be no more places available. (HANDLE).

