Covid, lawsuits fly between Matteo Bassetti and the Home Care Committee: “The professor defamed our doctors calling them gurus”

Lawsuits and counterclaims coming for Matteo Bassettiwho in recent days was called by the Home Care Committee led by the lawyer Erich Grimaldi to answer in prosecutor in Naples than stated on TV in recent months. “They accuse me of illegal conduct and of having drafted protocols for home care – comments the Genoese infectious disease specialist – and this too is false. I have never made any reference to anyone, while they have made my name and surname also saying falsehoods. For this I will protect myself in the most appropriate places “.

In the sights of the Committee and of 49 family doctorsthe declarations of Bassetti and the deputy of the Democratic Party are over Andrea Romano during the transmission White Zone aired on Network 4 last January 19th. Bassetti does not back down, according to which “those who prescribe ivermectin, licorice and cold water compresses for cure the covid he is not a doctor who follows the scientific literature and the evidence of medicine. So boast ineffective care like a holy man. I have not named any specific associations. In any case I have notified my attorney for to counterclaim the legal Erich Grimaldiwhich I had never talked about until today, because what he said is false ”.

Yet according to Grimaldi “the video footage of White Zone are clear and evident, Bassetti defamed the doctors after viewing two services directly attributable to the Home Therapy Committee, where the our logo “. The lawyer then specifies to wait “anxiously for Bassetti’s lawsuit, so finally we will be able to clarify, before the criminal judiciary, also involving the Ministry of Health, the reason why, in our country, the only weapon of the vaccinationwithout considering the experiences of the territories and without carrying out, for over two years, randomized trials at an early stage on anti-inflammatory drugs, using in the control group the paracetamol (circumstance confirmed by Professor Suter of the institute Mario Negri in a service of Report in which he also declared that we could avoid thousands of deaths), which Bassetti forgets to have indicated, among the drugs to be used at the first symptoms, in his home care indications, also addressed to the MMGs of Genoa, even before the published guidelines from Agenas on 30 November 2020 ″.

The Committee’s complaint was presented on Friday to the Naples prosecutor’s office and is also signed by 49 doctors from all over Italy, some even born abroad, supporters of the use of home care. In the transmission in question, Bassetti in particular “defined the aforementioned doctors’ four boastful gurus, sorcerers and magicians, who treated people with licorice and infusions on cold water thighs. Indeed they did not cure it as a lot of people died ‘”, writes the Committee, adding that Bassetti argued that behind the home therapies there was” only a big business without any will to cure patients, with therapies even compared to those of sorcerers and braggart “.

According to Grimaldi, the infectious disease specialist and the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza “They should only treasure the experiences of volunteer doctors (general practitioners, specialists, hospitals and former teachers) who should be thanked for having stolen thousands of Covid patients from acertain hospitalization. I demand respect – he continues – for those who have been close to the citizens by filling a emptiness of territorial health carewhich is why we will be a civil party in order to obtain compensation “, concludes Grimaldi, guaranteeing that” any sums paid as compensation will be donated to charity“.