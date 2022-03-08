Covid Lazio, March 8 bulletin: 6,214 new cases, after the “tail blow of the virus” drop

Rome, 8 March 2022 – Leap of Covid infections after the decline over the weekend. Today in Lazio there are 62,847 tampons out of a total 6,214 new positive cases (+3.770, here the bulletin of March 7). I’m 15 deaths (+10). Cases in Rome city are at 2,473 (1,309 yesterday’s figure).

Fewer patients in hospitalsthere are 1,060 Covid patients currently hospitalized in the medical areas (-82), 92 in intensive care (-7), 10,524 are newly recovered.

The ratio of positives to swabs is 9.8%. “After three weeks of decline, the descent slows down, there are 1,600 more cases than the same day last week”, underlines the councilor for health of the Lazio RegionAlessio D’Amato.

In the provinces of Lazio, 2,018 new cases are recorded, this is the detail: Asl di Frosinone 724 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. ASL of Latina 787 the new cases, ASL di Rieti 178 new cases ea Viterbo there are 329 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine emergency

L’health care for foreigners without a residence permit, it is provided by issuing a card with an individual STP / ENI regional code (Temporarily Present Foreigner / Non-Registered European) which identifies the assisted person for all the services that can be provided. All the info on SaluteLazio.it or by calling Toll-free number 800.118.800. To date, over 1,200 Stp codes have been issued

Vaccination campaign

Exceeded quota 13 million and 285 thousand vaccines in total, exceeded the 3.8 million booster doses performed, over 80% coverage with booster doses of the adult population. In the pediatric range 5-11 years there are over 145 thousand children with a first dose of 39%. In the provinces there are 2,018 new cases, this is the detail: Asl di Frosinone 724 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl di Latina 787 new cases, Asl di Rieti 178 new cases and in Viterbo there are 329 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Andreoni: “Tail blow of the virus”

In Lazio and Rome we are “substantially witnessing a slowdown in the decrease in daily cases. The feeling is that the coronavirus now circulates in an endemic way, but this is not affecting hospitalizations and deaths. It is also clear that theattention to anti-Covid measures has dropped and this jump back from the prudence maintained until a few weeks ago, combined with the cold wave, triggered a blow from the tail of the virus “. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, comments the daily bulletin of the Lazio region which highlights how “after three weeks of decline slows down the descent, there are +1,600 cases compared to the same day of the previous week”. the

According to Andreoni, “the war in Ukraine has also contributed to lowering attention to the risks associated with Covid” because “rightly the concern of people and the media is now turned elsewhere”. While on the hospital front, the head physician also takes stock of what is happening in the Covid departments of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic: “There is no great pressure and we are managing the positives even with the Paxlovid antiviral pill – he notes – In the patients who take it we have found a response effective, but we have also noticed many drug interactions in fragile poly-treated subjects, a phenomenon that was expected given the particularity of the antiviral “.