Covid leads to semi-lockdown – Il Tempo





India’s hold on Covid. Lockdown measures are triggered in New Delhi where with the new 63 registered cases of Omicron, the official cases of the new variant of Covid rise to 142. But it is feared that the real numbers are much higher in the metropolis of 19 million inhabitants: the sequenced cases of Omicron throughout India are 671. The new restrictions include the closure of schools, universities and other educational institutions. Also closed gyms and sports complexes, cinemas, auditoriums, stadiums and swimming pools. In the offices, attendance must be 50%. Same reduction for bars and restaurants, which can only remain open until 10 in the evening. Measures also for the Delhi metro, where half of the passengers seated and none standing will be able to travel. In general, there will be a night curfew in the Indian capital from 10pm to 5am.





Also in Germany today new restrictions are triggered both for private meetings and for major events, despite the sharp decline in cases of contagion from Covid. The general rule is that there will be no private gatherings of more than ten people – under 14 excluded from the count – for the vaccinated, while for the unvaccinated the limit is drastically lowered to two people. Dancing is prohibited, both in discos and in other places, and the opening of some clubs is only allowed under strict measures, for example in Berlin. The sale of fireworks is strictly forbidden in a country where the arrival of the new year was usually accompanied by fireworks and even “spontaneous” pitched battles on the streets. In some Lander, such as Baden-Wurttemberg, a night curfew has been imposed – from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am – although on New Year’s Eve traffic will be allowed until 1:00 am. Country you go different measures you find: Israel and the US have relaxed restrictions.



