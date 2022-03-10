Covid: less than a million positives in Italy – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – The number of people currently positive to Covid in Italy falls below one million: they are exactly 971,155 (-30,767 in the last 24 hours): a similar figure had not been recorded since the beginning of the year. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 13,214,498 Italians infected with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic while the total deaths rise to 156,493. The discharged and healed are 12,086,850, an increase of 85,787 compared to yesterday.



The new infections are 54,230 in the last 24 hours, the victims 136. The swabs carried out are 453,341. The positivity rate is 12%, up slightly from 11.7% yesterday. On the other hand, 546 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 17 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 48. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,414, or 161 less than yesterday. (HANDLE).

