COVID LIKE IN SPAIN AND UK? / “No, first we need more vigilance and contrast”

Just when the Omicron pandemic is infecting as much as possible, there are countries, Spain in the lead, but also the United Kingdom, which are looking ahead, in addition to the tunnel, to imagine a new, different approach. With the lethality of the coronavirus diminishing over time, thanks also to the widespread diffusion of vaccines, the next step could be to start treating Covid in a way more similar to what is done with the flu, looking at it as another respiratory disease. . In short, from pandemic to endemic: this is the evolution that Iberian Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is thinking of, who wants to offer the whole of Europe a reflection on this transition. In Spain they have been thinking about it for several months and the goal – as he reports El Pais – “is to create a statistically significant sample distributed in key points, as is done with influenza surveys, which allows us to calculate how the disease, the mildest and most severe, spreads, but not by means of counting exhaustive, as for extrapolations “.

A sentinel system, composed of groups of doctors and health centers, still to be consolidated, and a stop to swabs, while in the meantime “the protocols have already begun to loosen and tests of direct contacts of positives are no longer required if for example, they have no symptoms “. Is this a step that Italy could also follow? Second the former Minister of Health, Girolamo Sirchia, “This is not the right time to move from a pandemic to an endemic approach, as Madrid and London suggest: the first thing to do is to understand where this pandemic is going, what will happen with Omicron and whether or not new and better variants will arrive. or worse. At the moment nobody knows: just gossip and hypotheses ”.

In your opinion, is it too early to treat Covid as if it were an endemic virus and no longer as such a worrying pandemic?

Here we discuss whether to move from absolute vigilance to random surveillance, but at a juncture in which there are regions that are about to pass into the orange zone, it seems to me an unfavorable moment to make this exchange.

The government’s idea is basically this: to see what happens to hospitals when, between the end of January and mid-February, the peak of hospitalizations from Omicron arrives; if they do not collapse, we can think of measures similar to those that Spain and the United Kingdom are considering these days. Is it an approach that you share?

Of course: we must carefully follow what is happening here and what is happening in the rest of the world. We need to collaborate with everyone.

But can Covid be treated as a flu?

Covid is not a flu. There are aspects that the flu does not present: take, for example, Long Covid or complications related to cerebral thrombosis or not. And then the flu causes 15 thousand deaths a year, Covid many more.

But does the remodeling of quarantines, to cope with absences from work, already go in this direction?

We certainly need to save the economy, giving space to trade and consumption, because the cost of the pandemic has been very heavy. The need is there, but – I repeat – it must be thoroughly verified whether it is the right moment to make the leap. However, this is not the first priority.

And what would it be?

It is necessary to reconstitute and strengthen the anti-pandemic surveillance system, which has been in serious trouble due to spending cuts over the last 10 years. Not to mention the pandemic plan to combat future infections, which will not fail: the Plan was set up in 2003 in order to have a reaction system based on risk assessment, management and communication. System that – perhaps we forget it – today we no longer have and which I do not see restored with due diligence. Who today is studying a real contrast plan for the future?

According to the EMA, the spread of Omicron will transform Covid-19 into an endemic disease that humanity can learn to live with. Right, then, to open at least a reflection and start thinking about strategically identifying sentinel systems – groups of doctors and health centers – how to do it for the flu?

They are already there, precisely for the flu. But what vigilance? And where? Inserted as in the context of a pandemic plan? The problem is that the current system leaks water from all sides, because when it is not wanted, it is not set up, nor financed, it gradually goes down the drain. It is a vigilance that goes on limping: we must first of all strengthen it, just as we must strengthen law enforcement actions, adapting strategies, resources and dedicated personnel.

Because?

Because, continuing to devastate the environment, which is the problem of the problems, zoonoses are destined to multiply. Look at the last 20 years: we have had SARS, MERS, Ebola, now SARS-Cov-2. And that’s not all.

The adviser to Minister Speranza, Walter Ricciardi, declared: “The feasibility of such a strategy must be confirmed by scientific evidence that does not seem to exist at the moment”. Agree?

Yes. In order to be able to say that the endemic approach is a better way, we do not have data for now, except that, on the contrary, we are witnessing an increase in cases. Let’s at least wait for this infection to stabilize, trying to figure out which direction it takes. Can it go towards a breakdown, as the Spagnola did after two and a half years, and like all the other epidemics in the world, which first grew and then died out?

Would it be the case first to vaccinate the entire population, perhaps speeding up with third doses and imposing the vaccination obligation for those who have not yet been immunized?

The vaccination obligation in a country like Italy is useless.

Don’t you think that between vaccines and antiviral drugs we already have the weapons to live with Sars-CoV-2, minimizing the damage as much as possible?

Of course, we must focus on these means, on science. But what does it mean to live together? We cannot treat the virus as a person, a thinking being. The virus, if it is virulent, spreads and kills; or it goes away on its own, because mutations weaken it or vaccines counter it. And then the virus does what it is allowed to do.

Stop the daily report of infections and stop the alarm for each additional infection that is recorded, focusing instead on hospitalizations and hospitalizations in intensive care: what do you think?

It’s right. The daily report of the infections only serves to animate the debates on TV, where chatter dominates.

Does the “tamponificio” of the asymptomatic still make sense?

No. By now the contacts are so continuous and widespread, that if one has had no symptoms or problems, it does not add or subtract anything. These tools make sense in the initial phase, when there are outbreaks and must be contained. But today there are outbreaks all over the place.

According to Fiaso, 34% of positive patients admitted to hospitals are not sick with Covid, but are being treated for other diseases. Wouldn’t it be appropriate to classify as Covid cases only those with pneumonia or severe respiratory distress?

I disagree, because Covid also affects other organs, it doesn’t just go to the lungs. And the Long Covid, which is a threat, how do we classify it? Sars-CoV-2 is a pathology that is associated with others. These are sick people, including infectious ones, who must be treated in Covid wards.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency could end on 31 March. General Figliuolo is studying a plan – still reserved, but constantly updated – for the handover when his figure, that of extraordinary commissioner, will no longer be needed. Who should he pass the baton to?

Exactly: to whom will the baton pass? Which body will take care of it? We are not preparing anything. In 2003 we had set up the CDC, the infectious disease control center, which in 2011 was dismantled. General Figliuolo is very good: either this responsibility is left to him in a stable way, and it can go very well, or what previously worked must be restored, because we lack a tool with which Italy can defend itself from pandemics.

Otherwise?

We will find ourselves having to start all over again.

(Marco Biscella)

