Covid, lions and pumas infected by zoo workers in Pretoria

Big cats in zoos are at risk of contracting Covid-19 from those who care for them: according to a South African study published in the journal ‘Viruses’. Researchers led by scientists from the University of Pretoria found three coronavirus-positive lions and two pumas, with clues pointing to the positivity of humans they have been in contact with, some of them asymptomatic.

This phenomenon “poses a risk to big cats in captivity,” say the authors of the study, which began after three lions from a private Johannesburg zoo fell ill last year with breathing difficulties, runny noses and a dry cough. One of the three also developed pneumonia, while the other two recovered after milder symptoms.

Given the similarity with the symptoms of humans who contract Covid-19, the animals were subjected to a swab, resulting positive. To trace the source of the infection, 12 zoo workers in direct or indirect contact with the big cats were similarly tested, and five of them tested positive.

Genome sequencing revealed the Delta variant, which was circulating in South Africa last year. The previous year, two cougars who showed signs of anorexia, diarrhea and nasal drip also tested positive for Covid. Treated, the animals recovered after three weeks, but the viral material collected proved insufficient to determine the variant responsible for their infection.

