Covid, lions and pumas infected in a zoo: incredible in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (South Africa) – Big cats in zoos are at risk to contract Covid-19 from those who take care of them: according to a South African study published in the newspaper ‘Viruses’. Researchers led by scientists from the University of Pretoria have found three lions and two pumas positive for Coronavirus, with clues that refer to the positivity of the human beings with whom they have been in contact, some of which asymptomatic. This phenomenon “poses a risk to big cats in captivity“say the authors of the study, which began after three lions from a private zoo in Johannesburg fell ill last year with breathing difficulties, runny noses and dry coughs. One of the three also developed pneumonia, while the other two recovered. after milder symptoms. Given the similarity with the symptoms of humans who contract Covid-19, the animals were subjected to swabs and tested positive. To trace the source of the infection, 12 zoo workers in direct or indirect contact with large felines were similarly tested, and five of them tested positive. Genome sequencing revealed the Delta variant, which was circulating in South Africa last year. The previous year, two cougars who showed signs of anorexia, diarrhea and nasal drip also tested positive for Covid. Treated, the animals recovered after three weeks, but the viral material collected proved insufficient to determine the variant responsible for their infection.