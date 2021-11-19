Covid, Locatelli: “Consider vaccination obligation for some categories”

The measures under consideration by the government The hypothesis is part of the measures the government is working on to contain the fourth wave of Covid and prevent the situation from degenerating in view of Christmas: the duration of the Green pass reduced to 9 months already from the beginning of December, the third dose for everyone before possible by bringing the interval between the conclusion of the vaccination cycle and the recall to five months, the possibility of evaluating restrictions on entry into Italy also from European countries if the EU were to revise the rules for travel and, indeed, the vaccine obligation for certain categories.

The appeal of the industrialists “We cannot afford to block ourselves, the only thing that can make us safe is the obligation to vaccinate, a path on which we must have the courage to make a serious reflection”, says the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, who at name of the entrepreneurs does not want to know about new closures. A proposal which, however, if it finds the support of Forza Italia and Italia Viva, divides the same majority, with Matteo Salvini and the Lega continuing to be against it.

The “super Green pass” hypothesis At the moment the line drawn by Palazzo Chigi is that of the greatest attention to the evolution of the epidemiological curve. The measures that the Council of Ministers will examine between Wednesday and Thursday, after an opinion from the CTS, would be the reduction of the duration of the green certificate from 12 to 9 months, even if in the scientific community there are those who ask that it be reduced to 6 months, and the obligation of the third dose for health professionals. But first Prime Minister Draghi will see the Regions, with the governors pressing to obtain the ‘double track’ for the green certificate: the “super Green pass” for those who are vaccinated or cured, to enter restaurants, cinemas and stadiums, while swabs will only be able to access jobs and essential services.

Lockdown returns to Austria Meanwhile, Europe is falling back into the nightmare of the lockdown. From Monday, Austria will be the first country to reintroduce confinement for all, a week after imposing it on unvaccinated people. And from February 1, Vienna will also lead the way for the generalized requirement of immunization against Covid-19, so far envisaged only in Indonesia, in the islands of Micronesia and in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as in the Vatican. “Only in this way will we get out of the vicious circle”, explained the governor of the Land of Tyrol, Gunther Platter.

The situation in Germany The Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament has decided to approve President David Sassoli’s proposal to reintroduce remote participation and voting for MEPs from 22 November. The situation in Germany also continues to worry: Saxony and Bavaria will close bars and nightclubs and the Christmas markets will be canceled.