Covid, Locatelli on Sky TG24: ‘Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year old children in Italy by Christmas’

The president of the Higher Health Council: “Safe drug, approved in the US by the FDA and CDC”. Then on the current epidemiological picture: “There is an increase in viral circulation which in some European countries has had an impact on services, in our country the situation is significantly more favorable. The green pass will not be suspended”

“Pfizer vaccine in Italy also for children aged 5 to 11 by Christmas”. He told it to Good morning on Sky TG24, Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee. “Pfizer is a safe vaccine approved in the United States by the FDA and CDC” referring to the green light that arrived in America not only from the drug agency but also from the public health control body. Taking stock of the epidemiological picture of the moment, according to Locatelli “there is an increase in viral circulation which in some European countries has had an impact on services, in Italy the situation is significantly more favorable thanks to vaccines and the maintenance of non-pharmacological measures such as use of the bezels and spacing. We must not let our guard down, as demonstrated by what happened in Friuli ”(COVID, UPDATES – SPECIAL).

“Most infections among unvaccinated”

read also



Covid Germany, “pandemic of unvaccinated”. 194 deaths in one day Among the European countries where Covid numbers are worsening is Germany, where Health Minister Jens Spahn spoke of a “pandemic of unvaccinated”. A statement that, according to Locatelli, “has a great foundation” because “the majority of those who become infected are made up of unvaccinated people”. And this is why the president of the Higher Health Council has addressed yet another appeal to those who have not yet received a dose of the anti-Covid preparation.

"Green pass will not be suspended"



Covid, between the Green pass and the extension of the state of emergency: the hypotheses Locatelli also ruled out that there may be a suspension of the Green pass in the coming months. “We have not yet thought about a precise date of extension, but a suspension is not considered both for the numbers and for the climatic situation that does not favor the decrease in viral circulation”, he explained. As for the extension of the state of emergency, Locatelli believes that “the discussion is premature, there is time to do it a little later, in December, and it is a decision that concerns politics”.

"Applause to Aifa for decision on Johnson and Johnson"



Vaccine Johnson & Johnson, here is who will have to do the recall and when On the anti-Covid vaccines, Locatelli praised Aifa’s work. “She deserves applause for coming out so quickly about J&J,” she said, following the green light for the recall 6 months after Janssen’s first inoculation. “Aifa – continued Locatelli – expressed itself very clearly also on Sinovac and Sputnik, in a very short time it will give an answer to all people”. According to the president of the Higher Health Council, at the moment, “attention must be focused on the frail, over 60 and vaccinated with J&J”.