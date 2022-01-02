Covid, Locatelli: ‘Vaccination obligation? Mature conditions’ – Politics

We are in a phase of “almost exponential growth of infections. The weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants has more than doubled in 7 days”. Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee, says this in an interview with Repubblica. “I would absolutely not embrace the idea of ​​letting the virus go – he adds – Even if the data of the British researchers show that with Omicron hospitalizations are reduced to a third, a marked increase in infections would have a heavy impact on the health system and would lead to a growth of hospitalizations and victims “.

In Italy “1.3 million people over the age of 60 are not vaccinated. It is a group of compatriots who today risk a lot”.

The obligation to vaccinate “is a choice that is up to politics because it has not only health, but also ethical and social values.

I’ve always been a proponent of the optional vaccine. But now as a health technician I say that the conditions are ripe for the obligation to respond to the health needs of patients with Covid or with different diseases “. We must adopt” all the measures for the prevention of infections also to keep the hospitals functional. There is not only Covid. Other diseases continue to need adequate responses. It is therefore important that everyone uses protective equipment. Ffp2s are more effective than surgical ones. They must have a controlled and homogeneous price on the territory “.

British data tell us that with omicron “the risk of ending up in hospital is one third compared to Delta. As for mortality it is still early, we do not have enough data, but we expect a similar reduction”. From Great Britain comes further data on the effectiveness of “the third dose: 88% in preventing hospitalization”. With respect to children’s vaccines, “there was not the slightest warning sign about safety”. The priority of this government “has always been to allow face-to-face lessons. Sending the students home will be the last thing we will do, it is a duty towards the new generations”. (HANDLE).