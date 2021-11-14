Covid, lockdown in Austria for unvaccinated people from domani- Corriere.it

The Austrian Chancellor has announced that starting from Monday 15 November, those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to leave only to go to work, do the shopping or take a walk

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BERLIN – The government of Vienna officially launched the total lockdown for the unvaccinated, already in force in Upper Austria and Salzburg, throughout the country. The measure – which concerns about 2 million of the 8.9 million Austrians – was announced today, Sunday 14 November, at the end of a meeting between the federal executive and the prime ministers of the Lnder. It will enter into force on Monday 15th November and will last at least 10 days.

Anyone over 12 years old and not fully immunized will only be able to go out to go to work, shop or take a walk as Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg explained.

We need to raise the percentage of vaccinated, he said, shamefully low.

The checks will be random: We are not a police state and we cannot and do not want to check every street corner, said Schallenberg, who assured today that the checks by the police will be accurate.

Since last Monday, the 2G rule has been in force in Austria (admission only if vaccinated or cured) for tourists who want to enter the country, events and sport.

The situation remains extremely serious. Yesterday there were 13,152 new infections, almost 1,500 more in a single day. But the pace of new cases to be infernal: 775 for every 100,000 inhabitants in a week, triple that of Germany. (The very difficult situation also in the neighboring South Tyrol, as explained here).

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe: just 65% of the population received the double dose, while 67.8% had at least one. The far-right Freedom Party, the third party, in Parliament, is blowing on the flames of skepticism towards vaccines.

According to information from the ORF television network, a ppilot project for vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years. It will be limited to the city of Vienna and will affect 200 pups per day, who will be given one dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

The rules already in force

Until now, according to the rules launched a few days ago and described here, no vax was already in fact forbidden to enter and consume in restaurants, bars, typical konditorei (pastry shops), stay in all types of accommodation facilities, enter in the bubbles of nightlife and in places where personal care services are provided (hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and massage centers). The same rule also applies to cultural and sporting events with 25 or more people, as well as to ski lifts.

The basic principle that 3G restrictions become 2G: only fully vaccinated or cured people have access to all the places they could previously enter even with a negative Covid test done in the previous 24 hours. 3G actually stands for geimpft, genesen oder getestet (vaccinated, cured or tested), while 2G only stands for geimpft, genesen (vaccinated or cured) and therefore a more stringent criterion.

this is the biggest difference compared to Italy: while in our country, until now, the green pass can also be obtained with a quick test for Covid (which however has a very high number of false negatives), in Austria it is not. In fact, a disguised vaccination obligation is thus introduced.

Starting from 6 December, the change of the duration of the green pass: varr for nine months after the second vaccination, and can only be extended with the third dose (in Italy, for now, it remains valid for 12 months even without the third dose, although the government could launch a measure similar to the Austrian one in December given the data – published by the Higher Institute di Sanit – on the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines after six months).