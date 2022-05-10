Covid: lockdowns have cut CO2 emissions in Europe – Infrastructure & Cities

(ANSA) – MILAN, 10 MAY – Emission reductions up to 87% in eleven cities across Europe analyzed through thirteen measuring stations: Pesaro and Florence are among the sites where the greatest decreases have been recorded, while in Amsterdam and London emissions remained low even after the restrictions ended. These are the results of a research on the indirect effects of lockdowns conducted by an international group of researchers and led by a team of ICOS Italia, the Italian network for measuring greenhouse gas emissions.



According to the study, during the lockdown from Covid-19 for example in Amsterdam, emissions fell by 40% during the anti-pandemic measures and remained 30% lower than in the pre-covid period for the following four months. The research ‘Direct observations of CO2 emission reductions due to COVID-19 lockdown across European urban districts’, published in the international journal Science of The Total Environment and signed by an international research group led by scientists from ICOS Italia, quantified the impact restrictions, in particular those related to mobility, on the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.



The cities covered by the research, a list covering a very different range of urban environments in Europe, albeit with relative differences, all recorded significant reductions in emissions. More specifically, the greatest reductions concerned Heraklion, in Greece, followed by Pesaro, Florence, Berlin, London, Basel, Amsterdam, while minor reductions were recorded in Sassari, Vienna, Helsinki, Innsbruck.


