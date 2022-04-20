Covid Lombardia, bulletin today 20 April: 14,065 infections, 24 deaths. The admissions are on the rise

Milan, April 20, 2022 – In Italy they return to touch altitude 100 thousand new positives. In fact, 99,848 infections from Covid have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 27,214. The victims are instead 205, an increase compared to 127 recorded yesterday. There are 610,600 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 174,098. The positivity rate is 16.3%, up from 15.6% yesterday. There are 413 patients admitted to intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 44. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, which is 7 less than on Tuesday. The region with the highest increase in daily infections is the Lombardy with 14,065 cases, followed by Campania (12,275) and Lazio (10,681). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 15,858,442. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 101,614 (yesterday 35,763) for a total of 14,489,444. The currently positive ones fell by 1,379 units (yesterday -8,564), 1,206,900 in all. Of these, 1,196,280 are in home isolation.

Lombard data

In Lombardy today compared to 99,023 processed swabs 14,065 new cases have been ascertained, for a positivity rate of 14.2%. In 24 hours I am 24 deaths (39,682 since the beginning of the pandemic). Admissions increased: +3 in intensive care (38 overall) and +22 in the other wards (1,169 in total).

Data by province

Milan: 4,400 of which 1,794 in the city of Milan;

Bergamo: 933;

Brescia: 1,672;

Como: 1.005;

Cremona: 562;

Lecco: 567;

Praise: 217;

Mantua: 846;

Monza and Brianza: 1,280;

Pavia: 715;

Sondrio: 186;

Varese: 1.289.

For the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) la Lombardy it does not fall within the Regions (seven) with an occupancy threshold of over 20 per cent of non-critical area wards by Covid patients in Italy. On the other hand, intensive care employment is stable and Lombardy, like all of Italy, does not exceed the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of April 19, 2022, which show, in recent days, a fluctuating trend in many regions. In detail, the occupation of places in non-critical area hospital wards in Lombardy is stable at 11% and that of intensive therapies it is firm 2 percent. A great picture awaiting today’s data on the pandemic.

Vaccines in Lombard pharmacies

Beyond 300 thousand anti-Covid vaccinations in 5 months in Lombard pharmacies. From 10 November to 18 April, the 502 “green crosses” who joined the vaccination campaign carried out 302,480 administrations – reports the Federation of Pharmacist Orders of Lombardy – of which 32,390 in the last month. “These numbers – he comments Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation – testify to the great confidence of Lombard citizens in pharmacists and confirm how the pharmacy represents the closest and easily accessible point of reference for people, especially the elderly and the frail, the categories most affected by vaccination. I thank my pharmacist colleagues for their important contribution to the community in terms of competence, commitment and closeness to people, a contribution that continues to be decisive even in this new phase of the vaccination campaign “.