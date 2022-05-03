Covid Lombardia Bulletin today 3 May: 9,590 infections and 22 deaths – Chronicle

Milan – I am 62,071 Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the 18.896 of yesterday and, above all, the 29.55 of last Tuesday: a growth on a weekly basis of 110%. The processed swabs are 411,047 (yesterday 122,444) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.4% at 15.1%. THE deaths there are 153 (yesterday 124): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,889. Hospitalizations are decreasing: the intensive therapies are 2 less (yesterday +2), with 45 admissions of the day, and down to 366 total, while i ordinary hospitalizations are 99 fewer (yesterday +56), and there are 9,695 in all. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 67,398 (yesterday 45,512) for a total that rises to 15,222,419. The currently positive ones are 5,142 less (yesterday -26,568), falling overall to 1,199,960. Of these, 1,189.89 are in home isolation. The region with the largest number of cases today is the Lombardy with 9,590 infections, followed by Campania (+7,577), Veneto (+6,126), Lazio (+5,053) and Puglia (4,766). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,586,268.

In Lombardy

I’m 9,590 the new positives at Covid-19 in Lombardy, 16.1% of the 59,449 swabs processed in the last 24 hours. I’m 22 deaths, 40,033 since the beginning of the pandemic. They continue to decrease the number of people admitted to intensive care (-1, 34 hospitalized) and in departments (-1, 1,176).

On a provincial basis, he leads Milan with 2,882 cases, of which 1,101 in the city of Milan. Followed by: Brescia: 1,186; Monza and Brianza: 887; Varese: 786; Bergamo: 781; Como: 611; Pavia: 605; Mantua: 488; Lecco: 399; Cremona: 350; Sondrio: 189; Praise: 184.

Pregliasco: real cases could be triple

While Italy also triggered the last tranche of easing of anti-Covid measures, the signals coming from the South Africa where we start talking about the fifth wave, and from New York which has raised the alert level from low to medium and evaluates a new turn of the screw on the front of the bezelsdo not surprise the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan. “Fluctuating trends – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – are predictable with a highly contagious virus like this Omicron variantwhich has a transmissibility index R0 of 15, compared to Delta’s 7 and the original Sars-CoV-2’s 2.5 “. So” is difficult to control this disease “ having a precise idea of ​​the true numbers. Because “in Italy, as in other countries – underlines the expert – the real cases could be double if not almost triple those known “.

“It can be estimated that 40-50% of people have had Sars-CoV-2”

In fact, “i many asymptomatic cases“that do not end up in the official counts,” asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic per se – specifies the doctor – or because they affect vaccinated people “who become infected without developing serious forms. submerged altitude, “we can estimate that 40-50% of people have had Sars-CoV-2 “. It must also be remembered that “this infection does not confer a protection for life” from the probability of reconnecting it, and therefore “every human contact a certain more or less high risk continues to have it. But either we are with the Ffp2 mask, at a distance and disinfected forever – reflects the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan – or let’s learn to live with it as we did with other infectionsalso hoping for the contribution of drugs to be able to reduce the heavier effects of the disease “.