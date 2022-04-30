Covid Lombardia today, April 30 bulletin: 6,973 new infections, 20 deaths

Milan, 30 April 2022 – A few hours after the introduction of the new rules on green passes and masksthe attention threshold on the spread of Covid and its variants. However, one of the most recent, Omicron 4, was isolated from the San Gerardo di Monza. Spotlight on data of today, therefore. There Lombardy is the region with higher number of new infections: 6.973. In Italy53,602 cases and 130 deaths.

Covid in Lombardy

I’m 6.973 the new infections in Lombardy, 20 deaths, 55,685 swabs carried out. The positivity rate is going down and passes to 12.5% ​​(yesterday it was 12.8%). The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing in intensive care (-1, 33) and in wards (-6, 1,227). The deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 39,935. 2,087 cases were reported in Milan. Bergamo 534, Brescia 934, Como 445, Cremona 246, Lecco 270, Lodi 124, Mantova 330, Monza and Brianza 599, Pavia 392, Sondrio 154, Varese 623.

The pandemic in Italy

Today, in Italy, 53,602 cases and 130 deaths. Hospitalizations (-116) and intensive (-5) are decreasing. 383.073 the swabs carried out, the positivity drops at 14%. Currently there are 9,826 hospitalized patients with symptoms, while in intensive care 3 there are 66 people. 1,229,379 people currently positive for Covid, 17,738 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 16,463,200 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 163,507. The discharged and healed are 15,070,314, with an increase of 71,625 compared to yesterday. The regions with the greater number of casesafter Lombardy (6,973), are Campania (6,051), Veneto (5,549), Lazio (5,506) and Emilia Romagna (4,651).

I pray: “I don’t think there will be a fifth wave”

“All openings facilitate the spread of the virusat this stage we have a plateau after the fourth wave, I don’t think there will be a fifth but a continuum of presence of the virus hopefully with a tendency to degrade. “These are the words of the virologist of the State University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco.

Galli: “May 1 be a celebration of responsibility”

“May 1st is a celebration which is also a reminder of civil and moral responsibility. I hope that this reminder also remains as a reminder that, in addition to the ongoing war that distresses us, there is still a pandemic that has not been won “, he commented. Massimo Galli, former director of infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital. “” In a situation where there is viral circulation the risk is evident – the words referring to the concert scheduled for tomorrow in Rome – in events where there is a concentration of people. Risk given by the fact that, even for a infection that has a lower severity than in the past, there are still serious cases and deaths. Individual responsibility towards oneself and others is fundamental “.