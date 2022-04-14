Covid Lombardia today bulletin 14 April: 8,780 infections and 25 deaths, down the hospitalizations

Milan – Today in Italy 64,951 cases and 149 deathsthe. There are 438,375 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 419,995. The positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to yesterday. 420 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 29 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 35 daily admissions. There are 10,075 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 91 fewer than yesterday. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 161,336 while, overall, the cases of Covid are 15,533,012. The currently positive ones are 1,227,662. The region with the largest number of cases today is the Lombardy with 8,780 infections, followed by the Lazio (+7,200), Veneto (+6.861), Campania (+6.627) and Puglia (+5.197).

Covid Lombardy Bulletin

Today in Lombardy compared to 71,410 swabs carried out, they are 8,780 new positives (12.2%). Recorded 25 deaths. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 38 (-2). The non-intensive care patients are 1,125 (-24).

As regards the provinces, 2,853 cases were reported in Milan, in Bergamo 651, in Brescia 1.068, in Como 451, in Cremona 271, in Lecco 321, in Lodi 134, in Mantua 513, in Monza and Brianza 706, in Pavia 471, in Sondrio 152 and in Varese 934.

Here is the data region by region / Pdf

Lombardy: hospitalizations below the national average

In the week 6-12 April in Lombardy a worsening performance is recorded for the currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (1,618) and there is a decrease in new cases (-0.8%) compared to the previous week. This can be seen from the foundation’s weekly report Gimbe. Below national averageand the beds in the medical area (10.6%) and in intensive care (2.4%) employed by covid patients. At the provincial level, as regards new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, there is a decrease in data in Mantua (-2.8% on the past week), Pavia (-3%), Lecco (-1.9%), Milan (-1 , 8%), Monza and Brianza (-1.3%) and Cremona (-0.5%). Brescia remains unchanged, while Varese (+ 1%), Como (+ 2.7%), Lodi and Bergamo (+ 3.5%) rise. The most significant data in the Sondrio area, which with 445 new infections records a + 19.5% compared to a week ago.

School: declining infections in Lombardy

According to what is reported by the report of monitoring disseminated by the Lombardy Regionthe trend of infections from coronavirus results in a decrease among the Lombard school population compared to the previous week in almost all the age groups considered (0-18 years). In the week between 4 and 10 April the number of infected people (0-18 years) was 11,215 against 11,653 in the week between 28 March and 3 April, with a decrease of 438 cases. The Department of Welfare points out that, in the face of the new rules, there are no longer quarantines for case contacts.

Fourth dose

7,572 Lombard citizens have booked the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine since the possibility of setting the second booster dose was opened on Tuesday. In particular – the regional Welfare Department said – there are 7,188 over 80s and 384 people in the 60-79 age range. The administrations will start today. The Lombard over 80 will be able to receive the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine also in pharmacies. From today, Thursday 14 April, the administration of the second booster will start both in the vaccination centers and in the 503 pharmacies that are already participating in the campaign in the region. Of these, 370 are already included in the agenda on the regional portal, the others will be soon. Federfarma Lombardia reports it.

The vaccination campaign

As emerges from the Gimbe weekly report, the population that has completed the vaccination cycle in Lombardy is 86% (Italy average 84.1%) to which to add a further 1.7% (Italy average 1.6%) with the first dose only , while the vaccination coverage rate with third dose is 86.5% (Italy average 83.7%). The figure of those who received the fourth is 4%, compared to an Italian average of 8.9%. The children aged 5 to 11 who have completed the vaccination cycle is 38.5% (Italy average 33.9%) to which add a further 3.4% (Italy average 3.6%) with the first dose only.