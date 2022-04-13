Covid Lombardia today. Coronavirus Bulletin April 13: data province by province

From tomorrow, Thursday 14 April, there administration of the second booster (fourth dose) for those over 80 he will leave in Lombardy both in vaccination centers and 503 pharmacies who already participate in the campaign in the region. Of these, 370 are already included in the agenda on the regional portal, the others will be shortly. He reports it Federfarma Lombardia.

All of this within one epidemiological situation linked to Covid which still sees high numbers of infections but an impact on hospital admissions contained both in Lombardy and at national level. In Italy there have been 62,037 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 83,643. The victims are instead 155, down from 169 yesterday. Lombardy is the region with the highest number of cases: 8,723 followed by Veneto 6,978 and Lazio 6,625.

Covid in Lombardy

The number of positives and those admitted to intensive care at regional level is decreasing. In fact, they return to decrease those hospitalized in intensive care (-3 compared to yesterday) while compared to 67,523 swabs carried out, they are 8,723 new positives (yesterday they were 11,669) for a positivity rate of 12.9% (yesterday it was 12.8%). In the last 24 hours, 15 people have died (yesterday 26). There are currently 40 hospitalized in intensive care while those in ordinary departments are 1.149 (44 more than yesterday).

