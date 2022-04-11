Covid Lombardia today. The bulletin of April 11: 13 deaths, intensive care in decline

“It is important not to get the message across to our citizens that it is all over. Unfortunately it is by no means over and we must continue to be careful, we must identify minimum rules from which we must never derogate: the mask indoors I’m afraid you have to keep until some are found definitive solutions to this terrible virus“He said it in recent days and the president of Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.

An appeal that takes into account the fact that Lombardy continues to be the region (a physiological fact given that it is the most populous in Italy) with the greatest number of infections.

THE PANDEMIC IN ITALY: THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

Covid today in Lombardy

The number of people admitted to intensive care is decreasing again (-1). In the face of 22,306 swabs carried out, 2,560 are the new positives (11.4%). Yesterday the new positives were 6,611. The number of people admitted to intensive care is currently 42, one less than yesterday while the number of people admitted to ordinary wards is increasing: they are currently 1,104 (25 more than yesterday). In the last 24 hours 13 people have died in Lombardy (yesterday there were 21) for an overall total of 39,474 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases by province:

Milan: 866 of which 481 in Milan city

866 of which 481 in Milan city Bergamo : 148

: 148 Brescia : 398

: 398 Como : 132

: 132 Cremona : 63

: 63 Lecco : 50

: 50 Praise : 34

: 34 Mantua : 82

: 82 Monza and Brianza : 243

: 243 Pavia : 142

: 142 Sondrio : 18

: 18 Varese: 275

The pdf of the national data