Covid Lombardy and Italy, 17,155 infections and 84 deaths in the bulletin of May 9

Go back down the Covid hospitalization curve. Once the Easter effect was eliminated, which last week had led to a reversal of the trend with a slight increase of 3.5%, in the week of April 26 / May 3 the number of hospitalizations fell by 5.7%. This is what emerges from the detection of sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso). Both hospitalizations in ordinary wards for Covid assistance (-5.7%) and the number of patients in resuscitation (-7.5%). A new one in Lombardy is worth noting coronavirus outbreak at Merate hospital, which is no longer Covid free. There are currently 9 positive patients admitted to San Leopoldo Mandic in Merate.

The Covid department it had been closed for more than two monthsi to the Brianza hospital and in case of positivity they were transferred to the Lecco hospital, but last week an epidemic outbreak was identified in the ward and several patients became infected. However, there are no serious cases. At 9 Covid positive patients hospitalized in Merate in addition, another 40 hospitalized at the Alessandro Manzoni in Lecco, all isolated in their rooms in the infectious diseases ward. In fact, serious patients are not registered even in the capital admitted to intensive care or undergoing assisted ventilation with CPAP. At the beginning of April, there were 58 positive patients admitted to Lecco, of which one in resuscitation and three with CPAP. Since the beginning of the month, more than 1,710 new cases of positivity have been diagnosed in the province of Lecco and 8 people have died of Covid, three in the last 24 hours alone.

I’m 17,155 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 30,804. The victims are instead 84, compared to yesterday 12 less. There are 126,559 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday it was 203.454. The positivity rate is 13.5%, down from 15.1% yesterday. There are 363 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 27. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,735, or 80 more than yesterday. In Lombardy there are 2,351 new positives, in Emilia Romagna 2.095 and in Campania 1.828. In the last 24 hours, however, both hospitalizations in medical areas (+80 for a total of 8,735) and in intensive care (+7, 363) have risen. Overall, the currently infected drop to 1.1 million (-16), of which 1.09 in home isolation. 33,496 people have been discharged or healed.

In Italy in the latest available survey of 8 May, had been 30,804 new cases contagion and 72 deaths (yesterday the data said 40,522 and 113 respectively). Positive rate up, to 15.1% compared to 203,454 swabs.

Today in Lombardy compared to 15,979 swabs carried out, the new positives are 2,351 (14.7%). This was reported by the Lombardy Region in the daily covid bulletin. There are 38 (+3) hospitalized in intensive care, 1,094 (-5) non-ICU hospitalized. They register 21 new deaths. In Milan and its province there are 771 new cases of which 402 in Milan city. Followed by Brescia with 358 new cases, Monza and Brianza with 236, Bergamo with 192, Pavia with 169 and Varese with 156. Double-digit increase in the other Lombard territories: Lecco +89, Como +87, Cremona +73, Mantua +68, Lodi +35 and Sondrio +35.

In the same survey in Lombardy 1.985 positive. Yesterday there were 5,305. 20,478 swabs processed, for one positive rate of 9.7%.

In the fall, when it is a new increase in Covid-19 cases is expected, “maybe it will be necessary to make some restrictions” and “it is possible that the mask requirement will have to be reintroduced in some cases”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco promises it, who at ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1 reiterated his calculations: if the prediction of the USA is realistic, which for the autumn-winter season expects over 100 million Covid cases for the sub-variants of Omicron, comparing the data to the Italian population, it can be assumed that “in the autumn there will be a wave of 20 million infections, one third of Italians. I say this because it will be useful to know first to be prepared”, explains the professor of the State University of Milan . As for the new dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, “it will be a recommended vaccination, in the same manner as the flu shot”.

Infected with Covid but asymptomatic even if you have a series of factors that would make you more at risk? The merit is genetic or rather in a rare series of mutations which, by blocking the excessive immune response, predispose to asymptomatic forms. The discovery is deCeinge researchers who analyzed the DNA samples of about 800 individuals who had been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but who had not developed severe symptoms despite having risk factors such as older age. The group headed by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, professors of medical genetics atUniversity of Naples Federico II and Ceinge researchers, added a new piece to the complex puzzle of genetic predisposition to the different clinical phenotypes of Covid with a study published in the prestigious international journal Genetics in Medicine.