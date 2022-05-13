Covid, Lombardy and Italy bulletin today 13 May: 38,507 new cases and 115 deaths

While in Italy a phase of progressive “return to normality” with rates of contagions that remain high but hospitalizations that are slowly but gradually decreasingyou continue to monitor thetrend of the pandemic and see if things are continuing to improve.

In the last 24 hours in Lombardy they registered 5,347 cases of covid and 20 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the total number of deaths in the region has thus reached 40,242. THE 37,994 swabs were processedwith a positive index of 14%. THE covid ICU patients rise to 36 (+1)while admissions drop to 953 (-35).

In the provinces of Lombardy the situation is as follows:

Milanese 1,663 infections, of which 689 a Milan city

1,663 infections, of which 689 a Bergamo : 519

: 519 Brescia : 643

: 643 Como : 376

: 376 Cremona : 160

: 160 Lecco : 220

: 220 Praise : 117

: 117 Mantua : 181

: 181 Monza and Brianza : 520

: 520 Pavia : 307

: 307 Sondrio : 83

: 83 Varese: 386

YESTERDAY’S COVID BULLETIN

I’m 38,507 new cases of Covid sign in in Italy in the last 24 hoursagainst 39,317 yesterday and above all i 43,947 infections last Friday, confirming a slow but steady decline weekly trend. The processed swabs are 265,647 (yesterday 268,654) with the positivity rate that slightly drops from 14.6% to 14.5%. THE deaths are 115 (yesterday 130). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 165,091. The patients in intensive care there are 7 more (yesterday -4), with 44 daily admissions, and there are 341 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 251 fewer (yesterday -254), 7,907 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 5,347 infections, followed by Campania (+3.653), Veneto (+3.614), Emilia Romagna (+3.528) and Lazio (+3.431). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,993,813. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 49,734 (yesterday 61,866) for a total that rises to 15,820,859. The currently positives are 10,820 fewer (yesterday -22,513) for a total of 1,007,863. Of these, 999,615 are in home isolation.