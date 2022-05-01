Covid, Lombardy bulletin 1 May 2022: 5,254 infections and 45 deaths – Chronicle

Milan, 1 May 2022 – On the day when we are heading towards a return to normality, as some restrictions against Coronavirus are relaxed (ALL NEW RULES), we continue to watch to the data of the infections. After all, as experts continue to reiterate, Covid has not disappeared and is still circulating, still infecting many people. Just a couple of days ago, al St. Gerard of Monza, was isolated there Omicron variant 4, first case in Italy. In the last 24 in Italy they have registered 40,757 new infections and 105 deaths. In Lombardy, instead, 5,254 cases daily and again 45 victims. Hospitalizations in the medical area are decreasing but those in intensive care are increasing (slightly).

I’m 5,254 new cases daily of Coronavirus register today in Lombardy on 40,954 swabs carried out. This was reported in the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health. A number down compared to yesterday, when 6,973 infections were recorded on 55,685 swabs. Others have been reported in the last 24 hours 45 deaths (yesterday there were 20) for a total that since the beginning of the pandemic in Lombardy has reached 39,980 victims.

Regarding the situation of hospitals, hospitalizations in the medical area decrease and increase slightly the number of hospitalized patients in intensive care. The first are 1,183 against 1,227 yesterday (44 less) while a total of 36 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units (yesterday they were 33).

With regard to the provinces, to Milan there were 1,549 cases. They follow Brescia with 692 infections e Monza and Brianza with 524. Then, Bergamo with 424 and Varese with 410. In Pavese 336 cases were recorded in Comasco 310, in the province of Mantua 233. And again, in Lecco 218 new infections, in the province of Cremona 149 and in that of Praise 147. Finally in the province of Sondrio 125.

I’m 40,757 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,602. The molecular and antigenic buffers are 287,601 (yesterday 383,073) for one 14.1% positivity rate (stable compared to 13.9% on Saturday). The victims are instead 105, 25 less than yesterday. THE resigned and healed there are 15.109.509, an increase of 39.195 compared to yesterday. As for the situation in hospitals, they are 366 patients admitted to intensive care, without changes compared to yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 30. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments there are 9,738, or 88 less than yesterday. There are 1,231,670 people currently positive for Covid, 2,291 more in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,504,791 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 163,612.