Covid, Lombardy bulletin 2 May 2022: 1,673 infections and 35 deaths – Chronicle

Milan, May 2, 2022 – Con goodbye to masks the infections «will not go down, I advise everyone to continue to wear them in critical places“. He states it Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of IRCCS Galeazzi in Milan. «I understand that it could not have been done otherwise, we must move towards coexistence, even if – underlined Pregliasco – I continue to wear a mask and I advise everyone to do the same in the most critical places. For example, in an office with four people in the room I would keep it ».

On the second day we are heading towards a return to normal, as some restrictions against the Coronavirus are loosened (here all the new rules), you keep looking to the data of the infections. After all, as experts continue to reiterate, Covid has not disappeared and is still circulating, still infecting many people. Just three days ago, al San Gerardo di Monza, was been isolated there Omicron variant 4, first case in Italy. And yesterday in Italy they had registered 40,757 new infections and 105 deaths. In Lombardy, instead, 5,254 cases daily and again 45 victims. Hospitalizations in the medical area are decreasing but those in intensive care are slightly increasing.

The discovery about bacteria. The Covid virus is capable of infecting bacteria. And especially the bacteria found in our intestines. A discovery that compares implications on the knowledge of Covid replication mechanisms, could explain its multitude of symptoms and the ability to affect various organs (not only upper respiratory tract, brochures and lungs) and could open new avenues for the creation of increasingly more vaccines. effective. It proves it the study published in the journal Vaccines. Before this study, it was assumed that the only possible host for this type of virus were mammalian eukaryotic cells. Instead, the study shows that microorganisms in the human gastrointestinal tract affect the severity of COVID-19 and for the first time provide indications that the virus is replicating in gut bacteria.

The case of anorexia and bulimia. A 36% increase in symptoms related to bulimia, anorexia and other food-related diseases, and a boom in associated hospitalizations, which increased by 48%. It’s the Covid effect on eating disorders, second a study published in the ‘International Journal of Eating Disorder’. A review of 53 researches conducted on the subject, for a total of over 36 thousand patients (average age 24 years, more than 90% women), which returns a picture considered realistic also in the Peninsula by the experts of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology (Sinpf).

I’m 1,673 cases of covid registered in Lombardy in the last 24 hours, with 31 dead. The total number of deaths in the region, since the beginning of the epidemic, thus rises to over 40,000 (40,011). The processed swabs are 13,369, with a positivity index of 12.5%. Covid ICU patients drop to 35 (-1), while hospitalized patients to 1,177 (-6). On the eve they were 5,254 new cases daily of Coronavirus register today in Lombardy on 40,954 swabs carried out. This was reported in the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health. A number down compared to yesterday, when 6,973 infections were recorded on 55,685 swabs.

In the Lombard provinces there are: in the Milanese 504 infections, of which 246 in Milan city’; Bergamo: 143; Brescia: 303; Como: 75; Cremona: 29; Lecco: 39; Praise: 11; Mantua: 53; Monza and Brianza: 140; Pavia: 159; Sondrio: 18; Varese: 127.

Today in Italy they are registered 18,896 new cases and 124 deaths. Few cases because yesterday was May 1st and the tampons have been reduced, only 122,444, with a positive rate of 15.4%. The total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,736. Hospitalizations are increasing again, as often happens after the weekend (when discharges are very few): intensive therapies are 2 more (yesterday unchanged), with 32 admissions of the day, and they rise to 368 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 56 more (yesterday -88), and there are 9,794 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In Emilia Romagna there are 2,540 new positives, 2,104 in Campania and 2,085 in Puglia. The currently infected are 1.2 million (-3 thousand) of which 1.19 in home isolation, 9,794 hospitalized in ordinary wards (+56) and 368 in intensive care (+2). In the last 24 hours, 45,512 people have been discharged or recovered.

They had been 40,757 new infections from Covid instead registered on Sunday in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,602. The molecular and antigenic buffers are 287,601 (yesterday 383,073) for one 14.1% positivity rate (stable compared to 13.9% on Saturday). The victims instead 105, 25 less than on the eve. THE resigned and healed 15.109.509, an increase of 39.195 compared to yesterday. There are 1,231,670 people currently positive for Covid, 2,291 more in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,504,791 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 163,612.