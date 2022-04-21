Covid, Lombardy bulletin 21 April 2022: today’s infections, deaths and hospitalizations

Milan, 21 April 2022 – La pandemic is not over, even if we came out of a state of emergency and we are in a different phase than in the past, the virus has not disappeared. “Today again the number of infections is significant, there are 1.2 million Italians with Covid and there are still victims “, underlined the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.” So – he added – we must not let our guard down, we must have prudence and insist with the vaccination campaign. In other countries such as Asia with fewer vaccines or with different vaccines, millions of people are in lockdown. “According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, in Italy, they are 75,020 new Covid cases, yesterday they were almost 100 thousand. The victims are instead 166, down from 205 recorded the day before. THE cases are scattered in all regions: in the lead the Lombardy with 9,678 infections, followed by Campania (+8.714), Lazio (+8.202), Veneto (+7.423) and Emilia Romagna (+5.930).

Compared to 69,409 swabs carried out, they are 9,678 the new positives (13.9%) registered today in Lombardy. Yesterday, Wednesday April 20, there were 1 results4,065 out of 99,023 swabs carried out. The cases have therefore decreased. In the last 24 hours they have also been reportedthe other 30 deaths (yesterday there were 24) for a total that since the beginning of the pandemic in Lombardy has reached 39,712 victims.

Also Wednesday 20 April, they are hospital admissions increased. There are 1169 patients in the medical departments against 1,147 on Tuesday (22 more) while 38 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units (35 on Tuesday), with 3 new admissions daily to intensive care.

Also yesterday, according to the daily bulletin, in the province of Milan there were 4,400 cases. In the province of Varese the cases were 1,289, while they were 1,280 in that of Monza and Brianza. In Bergamo the cases were 933, in Bresciano instead they were 1,672. In the Comasco 1,005 cases were registered in the province of Sondrio 186. In the province of Mantua there were 846 cases, 567 in the province of Lecco and 562 in the province of Cremona. In the province of Praise 217 were registered and finally 715 in the province of Pavia.

I’m 75,020 new cases of Covid, in Italy, in the last 24 hours, against the 99,848 of yesterday and, above all, the 64,951 of last Thursday. The swabs processed are 446,180 (yesterday 610,600) with a positive rate that rises from 16.4% to 16.8%. THE deaths are 166 (yesterday 205): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 162,264. In I increase hospitalizations: intensive therapies are 2 more ‘less (yesterday -9), with 40 admissions a day, and rise to 415 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 24 more’ (yesterday -7), 10,231 in all. THE resigned and healed there are 14,549,360, an increase of 59,916 compared to yesterday. There are 1,222,813 people currently positive for Covid, 15,913 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,934,437 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,264. The region with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours it is Lombardy (9678), then Campania (8714), Lazio (8202), Veneto (7423) and Emilia-Romagna (5930). All these data emerge from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Not just the 71.6% of Lombard doctors suspects he has suffered from burn out, and 59.5% fear they will suffer from it in the future, but 18.5%, that is just under one in five, manifests precisely clinically traceable symptoms to this syndrome which takes the form of a response to the work stress characterized by emotional exhaustion, “depersonalization” that is cynicism, professional ineffectiveness. And that especially affects those in professions “with a high relational implication”. The Anaao-Assomed Lombardia, a trade union that mainly represents doctors who work in public hospitals, and “in unsuspected times”, that is before the pandemic, wanted to investigate this phenomenon “underestimated by both colleagues and health companies”: “L he idea was born in 2019, with Covid we stopped and started again last autumn “, explains Stefano Magnone, the regional secretary.