Covid, Lombardy bulletin: today 9,481 infections and 34 deaths – Chronicle

“To date I see many infections but I do not see delicate situations, this is something any of us can notice. I don’t know if the Covid it is no longer scary but it must be less scary“. He said this this morning on mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, talking about the progress of the pandemic and the apparent return to normality that is also experienced in the city with the return of tourists. An invitation not to let your guard down comes from Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza: “The pandemic is still ongoing. We are out of a state of emergency but the numbers still show us one significant virus circulation“.

With 9,481 new cases Lombardy is also confirmed today as the first region in Italy for infections in the last 24 hours. The deaths I’m 34, number leading to the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic a 40.186. The swabs carried out are 62,163, while the test / positive ratio is still growing and stands at 15.2%, against 14.7% yesterday. On the other hand, the pressure on hospitals is easing: admissions in intensive care units, which number 36 (-2), and those in ordinary wards, drop to 1,086 (-8). The new cases in the province of Milan there are 2,947 of which 1,130 in the city alone. As for the other provinces, in Bergamo there are 843 positives, while Brescia surpasses the capital with 1,175 positives in 24 hours. In Como there are 594 new cases, in Cremona 349, in Lecco 433, in Lodi 206, in Mantua 422, in Monza and Brianza 828, in Pavia 541, in Sondrio 172 and in Varese 697.

I’m 56,015 new cases of Covid recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours against the 17.155 of yesterday and above all the 62.071 infections of last Tuesday. The processed swabs are 371,221 (against 126,559 yesterday) with the positivity rate rising from 13.5% to 15.1%. THE deaths are 158 (yesterday they were 84), a number that brings the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,731. On the other hand, hospitalizations are decreasing: patients in intensive care they are 5 less (yesterday +7), 358 in all, and those in ordinary departments they are 156 less (yesterday +80), down to 8,579 overall. The region with the highest number of cases even today is Lombardy with 9,481 infections, followed by Campania (+6.416), Veneto (+5.719), Lazio (+4.864) and Puglia (+4.114). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,872,618. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 76,824 for a total which rises to 15,624,915. The current positives are 20,783 less, falling overall to 1,082,972. Of these, 1,074,035 are in home isolation

Meanwhile, according to the data ofNational Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 9 May 2022 goes up by one point in 24 hours, returning to 14%, the percentage of occupied beds from Covid patients in ordinary wards and there are 4 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (31%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (23%), Abruzzo (23%). On the other hand, in the last 24 hours in Italy, the employment of intensive care units has stopped at 4% (a year ago it was 24%) by patients with Covid-19. As regards, the occupancy of the seats in the intensive care, on a daily basis it grows in 5 regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia (5%), Liguria (7%), Pa Bolzano (4%), Piedmont (4%), Veneto (3%) while it decreases in Campania (6%), Sicily ( 4%), while it is stable in another 14, including the Lombardy (2%).

An appeal not to let your guard down and make the second booster comes today from the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who spoke at the conference ” From the pandemic to the NRP: how to communicate health to citizens ”. “‘In these hours, on my public occasions – said the minister -, I do appeal for the second booster for people over 80, for those who live in RSA and 60-69 year olds with frailty. People still need to be informed. There mortality ranges between 83, 84, 85 years, and do the booster can save life ‘‘. Speaking of the vaccination campaign Hope he added: “I have recently returned from Usewhere I met with the Minister of Health and with Anthony Fauci: in the field of vaccinations we have among the highest standards in the world, we are al 91.5% of first administered doses to the population and only one large country manages to make 137 million doses in 15-16 months.