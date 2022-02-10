Covid: London announces free all, Paris will revoke the Super Green pass

Johnson announces free all: from 21 February no restrictions in GB The British were the first to get rid of their masks and almost everything else, in late January, when the authorities decided to go back to Plan A: more vaccinations and almost no restrictions. And if the current “encouraging” trends are confirmed, the government will also cancel the obligation of self-isolation in case of positivity earlier than expected, a decisive step to live with the coronavirus, treating it as an endemic and no longer as a pandemic. The date set is February 21, the first day of the MPs’ mid-term break, a month earlier than March 24, premier Boris Johnson announced. This week, among other things, the obligation to test for vaccinated people arriving in the country will also expire.

France ready to revoke the Super Green pass at the end of March In France, the level of hospitalizations still worries, but there are “reasons to hope” that “at the end of March-early April” we can “revoke the vaccination pass”, explained the spokesman of the executive Gabriel Attal, speaking of the equivalent certificate. to the Super Green pass adopted by Italy. The condition must be an incidence rate “significantly reduced, 10 or 20 times less” than the current one, but according to the projections “there are reasons to hope that in this time horizon the situation will have improved enough to allow us to revoke these measures. “added Attal. The step-by-step process of lifting restrictions in France started in recent days, in line with what many other countries are doing, from Italy to Spain, from Holland to Belgium.

The peak of infections seems to have passed almost everywhere In Scandinavia there was a return to a substantial free all and the end of mass tracking. In Sweden the tests will no longer be free even for symptomatic patients, because given the costs they are no longer justifiable, the health authorities explained. The Omicron variant continues to circulate throughout the continent and does not even spare heads of state and government (the king of Spain, the queen of Denmark and the Slovenian premier were positive), but the peak of infections seems to have passed almost everywhere and above all the health systems are holding up, thanks to the effectiveness of vaccines and the lower severity of this virus mutation.

Stop masks indoors in New York, but stay in school and on the means In the United States, the exceptional winter surge is also easing. For Anthony Fauci, the combination of vaccinations, treatments and healings should soon make Covid more manageable, and the White House advisor for the pandemic has called for an end to the squeeze in the coming months. In New York, meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the obligation to wear a mask indoors (but not at school and on public transport) and the obligation on the part of merchants to ask customers for vaccination certificates. Other states, from New Jersey to California, have already moved, others are ready to do so.