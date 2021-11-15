Covid, London “anticipates” the third dose. A downward trend in infections after the boom of recent weeks

The trend, after weeks of rising infections, is decreasing. But London anticipates the third dose of Covid vaccine. The government will allow citizens to receive the booster dose 5 months – and not 6 – from the conclusion of the ordinary vaccination cycle. The goal, writes the Guardian, is rreduce the pressure on the health service and hospitals as winter approaches, he is stressed by the wave of infections (up to 50,000 in one day), hospitalizations and deaths that have occurred. It is unclear whether the new directive will only apply to England or whether it will be extended to the whole of the United Kingdom. In any case, for millions of people, the third dose is bound to arrive early. They have already been administered overseas 12 million third doses, however, the process – according to the health system – must be streamlined and speeded up.

In recent days, the British premier himself Boris Johnson he had again urged the population to get vaccinated. “I see storm clouds gathering over parts of theContinental Europe and I have to be absolutely frank: we have already been to this point and we remember what happens when a wave starts “. With Holland adopting a curfew, Austria isolating i no vax and Germany forced to ask for the support of the army, Johnson stressed that “today it is more urgent than ever to make the recall: if you can do it, that’s a great thing. The level of protection is extraordinary, so if you are over 50, come forward to do it ”. “What I’m saying is, if we don’t do it quickly enough, we may have a potential risk of the pandemic state of other parts of Europe“. Yesterday was

40,375 new infections and 145 deaths from Covid. In recent days, however, the British have returned to vaccinating themselves and we have reached 700 thousand doses in one day of which 500 thousand boosters. Compared to a week ago, daily cases have decreased by 6.5% and deaths by 8.9% .