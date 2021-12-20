Covid, London cancels New Year’s Eve in Trafalgar Square. In New York, the one in Times Square is at risk

London’s Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square in the British capital, amid the drastic increase in cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron. “With Covid-19 infections at record levels in our city and across the UK, I am determined to do everything possible to slow the spread of the new variant and ensure public health is not overwhelmed by this winter,” he said. Khan in a note -. This means that we will no longer host the celebration with 6,500 people scheduled for New Year’s Eve in Trafalgar Square ”.

New York could also revise plans for traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, an attraction for hundreds of thousands of Big Apple citizens and tourists. A decision will be made before Christmas, Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. The event could thus be skipped or further resized due to the iconic countdown, given the risks associated with the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid. In New York, where a record number of cases are recorded every day, a peak in infections is expected in the coming weeks.

Follow LaStampa Viaggi on Facebook (click here)

Don’t miss the free weekly newsletter, if you want to subscribe click here