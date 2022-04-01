Covid: M5s, time schedule ok but buffer prices remain calm – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 01 – “The end of the state of emergency, with the start of a path that will gradually lead to the abandonment of the measures introduced in recent months, is an important step for the country, the beginning of a phase new: we have fought in recent weeks for a time schedule that, gradually, could bring us back to the normality expected by all Italians. This does not mean that the pandemic is over: we will still have to live with the virus for a long time and carefully monitor the trend of infections and hospitalizations, but now we can look to the future with greater confidence “. Thus in a note the deputies and deputies of the 5-star Movement in the Social Affairs committee.



“However – they add – with the end of the state of emergency some of the guarantees placed on the protection of citizens and families are no longer valid, such as the controlled price of Covid antigen tests, sanctioned by a memorandum of understanding with pharmacies that set the price at 15 euro for adults, 12 euro for young people between 12 and 18 years and free for those who are exempt from the vaccine “.



“In consideration of the fact that antigen tests will still be necessary for a plurality of situations also in the coming months, we must avoid that the cost may fall on families, already burdened by rising inflation and high bills. It is therefore essential. , that the protocol with the pharmacies be extended. This is why we will commit ourselves as a 5-star MoVement in the amendment phase in the Reopening decree “, they conclude. (HANDLE).

