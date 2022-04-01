Covid management at school, from the new government measures to the security protocol: the unions say no and clash with the Ministry

The clash between trade unions and the Ministry continues: after the mobility issue which also saw the warning of Flc Cgil and Uil Scuola against Viale Trastevere, this time the dialogue abruptly jams also on the update of the safety protocol: No trade union has decided to sign.

The protocol that the Ministry has devised to end the school year does not seem to please the unions at all, already disappointed by the latest government measures contained in the reopening decree.

“The contradictions and decisions with respect to a regulation that is to say the least uncertain and confused which deserves, as far as we are concerned, a political clarification with the minister to agree on actions and not documents, are unloaded on schools. bureaucrats who leave it to the responsibility of the administration“, commented Pino Turigeneral secretary of the Uil School on the new provisions at the end of the emergency for schools.

“There is a lack of financial guarantees to confirm the so-called organic covid and the rules on the management of infections remain which, as it is known are still present and will be managed with them tools such as FFP2 masks, – continued Turi – and attendance management based on the number of pupils affected by pathology with the use of the Dad or Did“.

Regarding the failure to sign the safety protocol, the trade unionist adds: “It was not possible to sign a shared protocol with the trade unions due to the distance between the administrative and regulatory interventions (authoritative acts) and the reality of the schools that the unions must represent. – underlined Turi – In place of the protocol, the school plan shared with the regions for the continuation of the 2021-2022 school year was sent to the schools. A plan that basically traces the actions of the previous one, which was never fully implemented due to the lack of structural interventions : health facilities, classroom sanitation tools, reduction of pupils per class to ensure distancing“.

“It is clear that security cannot be ensured by decree, but by actions that have not been and will not be. The only novelty, however, very messed up and which will lead to confusion and disputes, is the readmission of teachers who do not comply with the vaccination obligation that remains for the school staff.– highlighted Turi – professors who cannot enter the classroom to teach and at the same time must be in possession of an ‘ordinary’ green pass for access to school. An obvious paradox: the right to remuneration is returned, but not the right to fully exercise one’s profession so as not to create risks for pupils, while asking for the green pass“.

Critical too Francesco Sinopoligeneral secretary Flc Cgil: “We note once again the serious approximation of the Government in dealing with the most urgent problems of the school. Really – underlines Sinopoli- the repeatedly announced financial coverage is missing to guarantee the extension, until the end of the educational activities in all the Regions, of all the staff who are working on the additional Covid staff. This entails serious damage not only for workers, who will return home despite carrying out basic tasks, but above all for schools, which in the current school year would lose part of the already small staff.“.

“To this must be added – continues the union leader – that the decree containing the measures for the cessation of the state of emergency subtracts other resources from individual schools to cover part of the salary of the alternates who replace unvaccinated colleagues in the classroom and does not provide for the replacement of unvaccinated ATA staff. Also in this case, the government, instead of investing adequately, subtracts resources from the supplementary funds of educational institutions and creates dysfunctions.“

“Without reliable and adequate answers and resources on all these issues, there can be no guarantee of health and safety in our schools – Sinopoli concludes- and there cannot be our signature to the new Protocol“.

The other trade unions also do not sign the safety protocol, as we have already reported. For the Cisl School“During the meeting, the Administration rigidly refused the continuation of the confrontation, not considering the consequences that a failure to jointly sign the protocol will determine in terms of the responsibility of the school management “, tells Ivana Barbaccigeneral secretary.

Snals and Gilda also oppose the new security measures. For the union led by Elvira Serafini, “The resources for the extension of Covid contracts have not been precisely identified and, above all, there is no guarantee of the resources necessary for the replacement of all unvaccinated staff who do not enter the classroom. There are no guarantees of adequate resources for the purchase of FFP2 masks for self-surveillance which will undergo significant increases due to a possible resumption of infections among the entire population and school in particular. The indications for the very important and fundamental ventilation of the premises and for the spacing that is subordinated to the logistical conditions of the school buildings remain generic. There is no indication of the security measures for carrying out the preliminary exams of private candidates for the state exams and for the final exams of the various educational courses “.

The Federation headed by Rino Di Meglio instead, he had already expressed his opposition: “Considering the totally inadequate level of protection provided for teachers, it seems an understatement to define the latest anti-Covid protocol drafted by the Ministry of Education as security. Demoting teachers who do not comply with the vaccination obligation also configures an arbitrary violation of the contracts in force that cannot find any justification in the real needs of the Administration “.

Particularly critical Aniefwhich announces “Appeals against the violation of the contractual rules in force and the ministerial note that changes the contract of the 3,500 suspended teachers at the disposal of the school manager from 1 April. Unedited the requests of the union on the splitting of classes, respect for spacing, the free use of protective devices and pads, the use of the DDI without new rules without a state of emergency and respect for the teaching function of suspended staff “, says the national president Marcello Pacifico.

Safety measures and vaccination obligation: the updated vademecum of the Ministry of Education. NOTE and PLAN [PDF]

NOTE

SCHOOL PLAN UPDATED