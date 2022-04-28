Covid, mandatory FFP2 masks in transport and for shows until June 15

Masks recommended in shops and shopping centers

It is “however recommended to wear respiratory protection devices in all public indoor places or places open to the public”, specifies the ordinance. It is, explains the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, “of workplaces, except those in the health sector, and wherever there is a risk of gatherings, such as restaurants, shopping centers, shops. In these places the mask is recommended” .

For employers, the faculty extends the obligation of masks

In the workplace, public and private – except hospitals and RSA – the obligation to use masks, devices that are

only recommended. However, employers, if deemed appropriate, may decide to maintain the protocols in force which provide for the mandatory nature of these protective devices.

Stop at the form requested from travelers

The Foreign Travel Ordinance states that the Passenger Locator Form (Plf) will no longer be required from May 1st. Measures on admissions to Italy have been extended to 31 May: complete vaccination, or recovery from less than 6 months or molecular or antigenic test. The Passenger Locator Form is the form used by health authorities for travel.

The ordinance also provides for “the obligation for workers, users and visitors to health, social-health and social-welfare structures, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient “. It is “however recommended – it is specified – to wear respiratory protection devices in all indoor public places or places open to the public”.

“Children under the age of six are not obliged to wear masks; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities in a way that they cannot use of the device; subjects who are doing sports “.

Farewell to the Green pass

Also on May 1st marks the end of the obligation of the Green pass almost everywhere with almost complete freedom of movement even for the unvaccinated. Up to this date for some activities (canteens, public competitions, in addition to long-distance transport) it will be mandatory in the basic version (swab, as well as vaccination and recovery from Covid). The enhanced Green Pass (issued only after vaccination or recovery) will remain in effect for 48 hours for indoor spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and sporting events.

Also From 1 May, with the complete forfeiture of the green certification, even the unvaccinated will therefore be able to return to the workplace and therefore not even a swab will be required. The exception is medical staff and the health sector, for whom vaccination is mandatory until 31 December 2022, under penalty of suspension from work and salary. On the other hand, the vaccination obligation for over 50s, law enforcement agencies and the school sector remains in force until June 15: these categories, if they do not vaccinate, will continue to incur the penalty of 100 euros. Visitors to the RSA will continue to be required until 31 December for the primary vaccination cycle plus the execution of a swab or vaccination with three doses.