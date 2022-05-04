Covid: mandatory masks at work, then check in June – Last Hour

ANSA Lavoro – ROME, MAY 04 – Maintain the security protocol for combating Covid in the workplace of April 2021 which, among other things, provides for the mandatory use of masks “in all cases of sharing work environments, at closed or outdoors “(not necessary in the case of activities carried out alone) and then a check by the end of June for an update. According to what is learned, this is the position that emerged at the meeting of the social partners with the Ministry of Labor, Health and Mise for the evaluation of the “Shared protocol for updating the measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid in the workplace “.



Unions satisfied. “It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, and we consider it useful to make a subsequent and first check in June”, affirms the confederal secretary of the CGIL Francesca Re David. (HANDLE).

