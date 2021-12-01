Covid, mandatory outdoor masks in the crowded streets of Rome and Sicily – Chronicle

“We are about to sign the ordinance. We have just participated in the provincial committee for order and safety. Infections are on the rise and this requires everyone to get vaccinated but we must also strengthen the use of outdoor masks in all places We have the obligation to wear a mask in all areas already identified by the Police Headquarters where there are quota measures, but also in all areas where there are crowds and distancing cannot be guaranteed “. This was announced by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri to Tgr Lazio. “We ask all the Roman women to help us”, “if we then see that there will not be an adequate result, we will also work on an ordinance for an indistinct obligation throughout the city”, announces the mayor.

In Sicily, an outdoor mask is required for ages 12 and up, further restrictions for flights arriving from South Africa but also Egypt, Turkey and Israel and molecular swabs and not shorter ones – for migrants after any quarantine. This is the provision of an ordinance of five articles, signed a few minutes ago by the President of the Region, Nello Musumeci. “I signed half an hour ago – Musumeci told SkyTg24 – I adopted the measure after having listened to the health authorities”. The ordinance will take effect in the next 24 hours.