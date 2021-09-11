Covid, mandatory quarantine for everyone, but not for Nicole Kidman: it is controversial

Covid, mandatory quarantine for everyone, but not for Nicole Kidman: it is storm on the journey from Australia to Hong Kong

Nicole Kidman is in the eye of the storm, accused of having ignored the quarantine rules for those who make international travel, introduced to stem the infections from Covid-19.

Arriving in Hong Kong from her native Australia, the 54-year-old actress would have been spotted around freely after only two days, while the rules currently in force provide a full three weeks of quarantine.

Nicole Kidman he is in Hong Kong for the making of a film and the Ministry of Economy has said that the rules can be waived for “some professional activities”.

The specification has certainly not appeased the controversy, because several ordinary citizens are wondering what is the discriminating factor that authorizes some specific activities and others not, forcing the majority of the population to avoid contact with the outside world.

There are cases of families separated even for months, given the high risk that currently exists both in Hong Kong and in Australia, where quarantine is equally mandatory for those arriving from abroad. Not surprisingly, even in Australia the movements of some actors of international caliber have aroused similar protests among citizens.