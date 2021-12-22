Covid, many positives from Northern Italy in airports in Sicily

Christmas is upon us and over 70 thousand Sicilians, students and workers, return as usual to their homeland to hug their loved ones again, as reported by the Journal of Sicily. The alarm of Sicilian airports and ports, at this moment, is that many from Northern Italy are positive.

This is confirmed by the Covid emergency commissioner in Palermo Renato Costa: “Those who undergo swabs at the airport, we give this possibility, and comes from Lombardy and Piedmont, in many cases it is positive – says Costa -. The tracking is there. but the precaution and scruple on the part of those who want to spend a Christmas in peace must never be lacking “. Even in Catania, the province with the most infections in Sicily for some time, the same problem has been reported.

According to the latest ordinance of the Region, at this time the buffer requirement passengers in Sicilian ports and airports apply to people arriving from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, the State of Israel, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey. Currently, the check is already provided for those who come from, or have stayed or transited in the 14 days prior to departure, from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, the Netherlands.

And that there is a positive alarm more in the North than in the South, yesterday’s bulletin also confirms this. Sicily is in ninth place for infections, in first place there is Lombardy with 2,576 cases, in second place Emilia Romagna with 2,369 cases, in third place Veneto with 2,304, in fourth place Lazio with 1,638 cases, in fifth Piedmont with 1,581 cases, Campania in sixth place with 1,308 cases, Tuscany in seventh place with 955 cases, Liguria in eighth with 610 cases.

© All rights reserved