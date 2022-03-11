Covid Marche 11 March 2022: the infection bulletin – Chronicle

Ancona, 11 March 2022 – Infections are decreasing Covid today in the Marche. The incidence rate remains substantially stationary. With 4,038 swabs tested (3,687 new diagnoses and 351 in the course healed) were recorded 1,528 new cases (yesterday 1.893) for a positivity rate of 41.4% and a positive incidence rate that stands at 753.76 (yesterday it was 752.03).

Of today’s cases, 261 have been detected in the province of Ascoli Piceno228 a Pesaro Urbino303 a Macerata464 ad Ancona199 a Stopped and 73 from outside the region.

Of these 421 are close contacts of positives, 308 symptomatic, 401 domestic contacts, 28 positives in the school / training setting, five contacts in the work setting, three contacts in living / social environments, one contact in the care setting, a screening health setting, 24 cases from outside the region and 336 cases for which epidemiological investigations are underway.

Silvestri: “The pandemic runs its course, it’s manageable”

“For heaven’s sake, there will also be some more cases of infection linked to the war, but unfortunately that is not the big problem: we hope that those in charge will do their part and solve this ‘blessed’ problem”. She said it in Senigallia Guido Silvestri, director of the Department of Pathology general and laboratory medicine of Emory University in Atlanta, speaking with reporters about the possible impact of Ukrainian refugees on the Covid pandemic in Italy, on the sidelines of an event organized by the local Lions Club entitled ‘The optimism of the scientist. “The pandemic is running its course – he added – everything is infinitely more manageable than it was two years ago: we have vaccines, therapies, there are many people who are immune, even for having contracted the infection, a little in all over the world, so it’s about continuing to manage it. ”

Monoclonal: 2,778 patients treated in the Marche

Officially joined the anti Covid therapies on March 9, but administered to patients starting March 18, monoclonal antibodies have been prescribed, in Italy, to 51,170 patients in just under 12 months, of which a good 17% in Veneto.

Up to now, the Veneto region has treated the most patients, 8,682. Following, Lazio with 7,492, Tuscany with 4,734, Lombardy (3,703), Campania (3,501), Piedmont (3,458), Liguria (2,963), Emilia Romagna (2,790), Brands (2,778), Sicily (2,663), Abruzzo (1,892)), Puglia (1,817), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1,426). Under a thousand: Calabria (704), Valle d’Aosta (555), Umbria (533), Sardinia (502), Basilicata (286), PA of Trento (226), Molise (145) and PA of Bolzano (141)

With the decision published in the Official Gazette on March 9, the procedures and the conditions of use of monoclonals, indicated for patients in an early stage of the disease, before the ‘inflammatory cascade’ is triggered, but who have particular health conditions that put them at risk of developing the disease in a severe form. The prescriptions of these drugs take place in 276 facilities in all 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

