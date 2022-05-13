Covid Marche Bulletin, 1,255 infections and 6 deaths on May 13, 2022 – Chronicle

Ancona, 13 May 2022 – Contagions are decreasing in the Marche. I’m 1,255 (against i 1,317 yesterday) the new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, while they register 6 victims.

The Region specifies that ad Ascoli Piceno 213 new infections were registered, a Pesaro-Urbino 244, a Macerata 272, ad Ancona 331, a Stopped 140 and outside the region 55.

In total they were tried 3,979 swabs: diagnostic path swabs 3,501, healed path swabs 778; 35.8% positivity.

Marche: the victims of Covid

They register you’re victims (yesterday there were 4): they are dead 4 men and 2 women, aged between 62 and 86, all with previous pathologies. There are 10 people under observation in the emergency room, 75 guests of local structures. The positives as of today are 5,773 (between hospitalized and isolation), the people in quarantine or home isolation are 14,680, the discharged / healed since the beginning of the pandemic rise to 451,788.

The deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rise to 3,879 with an average age of 82 years and that in 97.2% of cases presented previous pathologies. In the province of Pesaro Urbino in total the deaths from Covid are 1,145, Ancona (1,205), Macerata (670), Fermo (465), Ascoli Piceno (346), and 48 are the victims from outside the region.

Covid hospitalization in the Marche region

The hospitalizations in intensive care I am three (unchanged compared to yesterday), in semi-intensive 22 (-1), in not intensive 95 (unchanged); the total hospitalizations dropped by one unit, 120, (the patients in the emergency room were spun off as they were not hospitalized), and there are also 16 more discharged than yesterday (451,788 discharged / healed since the beginning of the pandemic).