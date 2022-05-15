Covid Marche Bulletin 14 May 2022: infections at 1,009 and 4 deaths – Chronicle

Ancona, 14 May 2022 – The number of Covid infections in the Marche and the rate of positivity that it goes from 35.8% yesterday to 33.8% today. The data comes from the usual Covid bulletin of the Marche which in the last 24 hours recorded in the region 1,009 new cases of Covid-19, on 2,981 swabs processed in the diagnostic process. The cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants also decreased, from 573.90 to 551.46.

Hospitalization and intensive care

There are a total of 124 patients assisted in the hospitals in the Marche (+4) and 8 (-2) in the emergency room waiting to be transferred to the wards.

In the intensive therapies there are 4 patients (+1) and the bed occupancy rate is 1.7%; there are 25 (+3) patients in the areas of semi intensive and 95 (like yesterday) hospitalized in non-intensive departments, with 12% occupancy of beds in the medical area.

Victims of the virus

In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 4 deaths related to Covid-19, however, all the victims had previous pathologies. These are two women aged 92 and 97 (respectively who died at their home and Stopped) and two men aged 94 and 81 (who died respectively at Ancona it’s at Stopped). The toll since the start of the pandemic crisis is 3,883 dead.

The contagion map

The new Covid cases in the Marche are in total 1,009 of which 139 ad Ascoli Piceno194 a Pesaro Urbino193 a Macerata326 ad Ancona115 a Stopped and 42 outside the region.