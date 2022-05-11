Covid Marche, the bulletin of 11 May 2022: 1,275 new infections and one death

Ancona, 11 May 2022 – I am 1,275 new cases of Covid 19 in the Marche, almost 500 less than yesterday. In total they were tried 3,951 swabs: 3,177 in the diagnostic path and 774 in the healed path. The positivity rate is 40.1% (yesterday it was 33.5% with 1,731 cases). The cumulative incidence on 100 thousand inhabitants continues to decline, going from 612.30 to 607.57.

Dead

Unfortunately, it registers a victiman 84-year-old from Ancona: the deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic thus rise to 3,869 with an average age of 82 years and, in 97.2% of cases, with previous pathologies.

Admissions

THE admissions to intensive care there are three (-1 compared to yesterday, with a employment rate of beds at 1.3%), in semi-intensive 27 (unchanged), in non intensive 107 (+5 compared to Tuesday, with the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 13.5%); the total hospitalizations it thus rises by four units, for a total of 137and there are also 19 more discharged than yesterday (a total of 448,893 have been discharged and recovered since the beginning of the pandemic).

The contagion map

In detail, ad Ascoli Piceno 209 new infections were registeredi, a Pesaro-Urbino 245, in Macerata 265, in Ancona 354, in Fermo 148 and outside the region 54. Among the age groups 303 positive between 25 and 44 years, 302 between 45 and 59 years.