Covid Marche, the bulletin of 8 April 2022: 2,086 cases – Chronicle

Ancona, 8 April 2022 – Continues in Marche the drop in the cumulative incidence rate arrived at 936.12 (yesterday at 956.10) out of 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to 2,086 new cases from Covid (yesterday 1.981). Positivity is 41.2% of 5,060 diagnostic swabs out of a total of 6,334 swabs analyzed.

Even in Italy they go down Rt index and incidence, according to the new monitoring weeks of Iss-Ministry of Health. THEthe first is equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), down compared to the previous week (when it had reached the value of 1.24); the second is equal to 776 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 836 last week.

Fourth dose for the elderly

Consequently to the pronouncement of Ema and Ecdc on the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (second booster) and at the meeting of the Cts from Aifaa note from the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Iss and Css, indicates the methods of administration. The recall (fourth dose) is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of agefor the guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and have an age included between 60 and 79 years.

How do you get infected

Patients with symptoms are 446, close contacts of positive cases are 621, domestic contacts 524, positives in the educational school environment 18, contacts in a social life environment 8, while there are 452 cases in the epidemiological study phase.

The contagion map

The province of Ancona scores 647 new positives, followed by Macerata with 370, Pesaro Urbino with 368, Ascoli Piceno with 358, Stopped with 263, in addition to 80 cases of outside the region.

The infection circulates mostly in age groups 25-44 years And 45-59 years which collect a total of 1,095 cases, just over half, respectively 602 and 493), followed by that 60-69 years with 251 cases.

Admissions

They are overall 231 patients assisted in the hospitals of the Marche (like yesterday) e 38 (-1) in the emergency room waiting to be transferred to the wards. In the intensive therapies there are 9 patients (-1) and the occupancy rate of the beds is 3.5%; I am 61 (like yesterday) patients in the areas of semi intensive And 161 (+1) those hospitalized in the non-intensive departmentswith the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 21.9%.

Deaths

In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 4 victims related to Covid-19. The Health Service of the Region reports that he died at the hospital in Jesi an 82 year old from Rosorain Pesaro Marche Nord a 90 year old from Pesaroin Fermo a 90 year old from Fermana and in Macerata a 78 year old from Urbisaglia. The victims from the beginning of the emergency become 3,755: 2,091 men and 1,664 women with an average age of 82, who in 97.2% of cases had previous pathologies.