Covid Marche today, bulletin of 12 April 2022: 2,656 new cases – Chronicle

Ancona, 12 April 2022 – Continue to descend in the Marche the cumulative incidence rate, arrived under 900 (889.832 compared to yesterday when it was 900.36) out of 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 2,656 new covid cases. The postives represent 39.5% of the 6,720 swabs of the diagnostic path, on a total of 10,906 swabs.

The Veneto bulletin

The contagion map

The province of Ancona scores the most cases: 813, followed by Pesaro Urbino with 522, Macerata with 501, Ascoli Piceno with 446, Stopped with 280, in addition to 94 cases outside the region.

Positive for age groups

The virus circulates mostly in age groups between 25 and 59 years old they collect almost half of the positive moves, 1,310: respectively 25-44 years with 644 and 45-59 with 666, followed by 60-69 years with 339 and 70-79 years with 282.

How do you get infected

Patients with symptoms are 524, close contacts of positive cases 843, domestic contacts 735, positives in the educational school setting 31, while epidemiological investigations are still in progress for 501 cases.

Agenas data: decreasing hospitalizations in the Marche

Back to climb in Italy the occupation of the beds, by Covid patients, in ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards. In the 24 hours the national average is 1 percentage point risereaching 16% – according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night – after the 9 April rate had dropped to 15%, had remained so the next day, to return to climb yesterday. Agenas data also shows that on 11 April last year the percentage it was 41%. In detail, there are 11 regions / pa in which an increase has been recorded: Basilicata grows by 2 percentage points reaching 27%, while there is 1 percentage point more in Abruzzo (23%), Calabria (33%) Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%), Bolzano (9%), Sicily (27%) and Valle d’Aosta (10%). On the other hand, the Marche (20%) and the province of Trento (11%). In the other regions no increase in the 24 hours.

The national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 11 April 2021 it was 39%).

