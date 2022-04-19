Covid Marche, today’s bulletin 19 April 2022: 877 cases – Chronicle

Ancona, 19 April 2022 – Nelle Marche sharp decline in the rate of incidence which in 24 hours drops from 773.08 to 654.49. Today in the Region they have been registered 877 contagions Covid (yesterday 617, but it should be remembered that the data concerns holidays). With 2,497 swabs tested (2,112 new diagnoses and 385 cured in the course) the positivity rate was 41.5%. Seven i dead covid-related registered today.

Contagion map

Covid cases in the Marche are distributed as follows: 188 in the province of Ascoli Piceno155 a Pesaro Urbino151 a Macerata231 ad Ancona107 a Stopped and 45 from outside the region.

How do you get infected

Among the cases today 221 are close contacts of positives, 239 symptomatic, 208 domestic contacts, one positive in the school / training setting, two contacts in the work setting, nine contacts in living / social environments, two contacts in the care setting, two screening in health and 11 cases from outside the region while for 182 cases are still underway epidemiological investigations.

THE positive cases rise to 422.922 (+877) of which 411,479 discharged / healed (+1,200), 8,325 in home isolation (-327) and 194 hospitalized (-3). Finally, the cases / contacts in home isolation are 19,932: 19,291 asymptomatic and 641 symptomatic.

The victims

There are seven victims, all with previous pathologies, registered today in the Marche. Among them also a 62 years old. The Health Service of the Region announces that two people died in the hospital of Jesi (two women from Jesi aged 75 and 92), as many at the RSA Galantara in Pesaro (an 82 year old from Filottrano and an 85 year old from Ostra Vetere), one in the hospital of Senigallia (an 86-year-old from Serra San Quirico), one at Torrette di Ancona (a 62-year-old from Tolentino) and one at Intrca (an 81-year-old from Falconara Marittima).

The hospitalizations

The total number of virus-positive hospitalized patients in the Marche has dropped by three. In the emergency room there are 18 patients waiting for a bed. Patients in intensive care 7 remain (two at Torrette di Ancona, three in Pesaro Marche Nord, one in San Benedetto del Tronto and one in Macerata), those in semi intensive they go from 54 to 53 (20 in Torrette, 14 in Marche Nord, nine in Arca, nine in Macerata and one in Ascoli Piceno), those in non-intensive departments drop from 136 to 134 (30 in Torrette, one of which in obstetrics and four in paediatrics, 28 in Marche Nord, one in obstetrics, 12 in Ascoli Piceno, 21 in Fermo, seven in Jesi, 21 in Macerata, one in Fabriano, two in Camerino, seven in San Benedetto del Tronto and five in San Severino Marche).

The occupancy rate of the beds in intensive care stands at 2.8% the one in medical area at 18.5%. There are 127 guest patients in the territorial structures (41 in Campofilone, 44 in Galantara, 14 in Macerata Feltria and 28 in Ripatransone).