Covid, mask and meter of distance are not enough: indoors, however, there is a risk but there is a remedy

Covid can be transmitted in closed environments not only through the largest droplets and goes well beyond the distances considered “safe”, therefore 1-1.5 meters. This is demonstrated by the study signed by Arpa Piemonte and Regno, published in the prestigious Journal of Hazardous Materials. Thanks to the study, with the collaboration of the University of Cassino and southern Lazio and the Queensland University of Technologyan experimental model was developed to manage the risk of infection in closed environments and to think of practical solutions for ventilation systems, but also for the management of crowding in closed spaces, both in terms of quantity and duration.

In particular, the Molecular Virology laboratory of the Orbassano University of Turin and the Arpa Piemonte Regional Center for Molecular Biology have developed, tested and validated a method for sampling and analyzing viruses in the air.

ARPA thus provided direct demonstration of the connection between the emission of a known viral load by an infected subject and the relative concentrations of virus in the air under controlled conditions, a demonstration not yet present in scientific literature. From the experiments it was possible to establish that the virus overcomes by aerosol the distances considered up to now “safe” and it was confirmed that while speaking, with the production of sounds or noises, the aerosol emissions exceed in order of magnitude those emitted during the breathing.

From these experiments, Arpa Piemonte has developed an approach that allows to calculate the concentration of the virus in a closed environment, starting from the emissions of infected people and the ventilation characteristics of the environment. Model from which new political policies can be built in the management of interior spaces.

“We can now say that the virus can be transmitted by air indoors and not only through droplets – specifies the director of the Molecular Virology laboratory of the University of Turin, Professor David Lembo – A success of the Italian research that will make it possible to apply the methods developed also to the study of other known respiratory viruses and to those that could arise in the future “.

In the last 100 years, continues Lembo, “great results have been achieved with the sanitation of water in the fight against diseases, now the scenario has changed and we must secure the air, in schools, hospitals, shopping centers and buses. . We have to secure the air and to ask for large investments we needed solid proof, with this study we have the smoking gun “. The appeal is therefore to those who have to invest “but also to engineers and technicians: new figures are needed to face the challenge of healthy air. So, in the event of future pandemics in the respiratory field, it will not all have to be borne by the health system, and we will not be caught unprepared, managing to keep the places open. Right now we are extending the study to develop methods for sampling all respiratory viruses and we hope with the master in environmental virology to transmit these tools “.

The discovery, underlines the regional councilor with responsibility for Covid applied research, Matteo Marnati, “for us is a great satisfaction as it certifies that the investments made for the construction of the Environmental Virology department in the Piedmont Region are bringing important scientific results”.

“The best research comes from the meeting of different, complementary and synergistic skills – comments the general manager of Arpa Piemonte, Angelo Robotto – There is no doubt that a radical technological adaptation must be introduced to make closed environments safe through ventilation and air treatment. The environment and environmental matrices are fundamental as sentinels for health effects “.

The virus, “as we have been repeating for some time and now we have proof of it, is transmitted by air in closed environments. And here surgical masks, spacing and vaccines are not enough to prevent the spread of infection. But there are valid countermeasures, of technical-engineering type: ventilation, reduction of the issue, management of exposure times and crowding can mitigate the risk of infection. We can secure the airregardless of the variants, as has already been done with water “, explains Professor Giorgio Buonanno of the University of Cassino and southern Lazio.