Covid masks and tampons, goodbye to controlled prices from today

Risk of substantial price increases, from today, for surgical masks and Ffp2 and tampons in pharmacies. The end of the state of emergency also decrees the stop of the rules for the controlled prices of these devices. News that, if extensions are not implemented in a very short time, could weigh heavily on the pockets of Italians, who in any case will have to continue to wear protections and take tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19. Ferderfarma, the association of proprietary pharmacists, in a recent circular to the provincial and regional associations, summarizes the new scenario.

With regard to surgical masks, for example, we read in the circular viewed by Adnkronos Health, “it must be considered that the ordinance 11/2020 published on the Official Gazette 108/2002 issued by Commissioner Arcuri on the imposition of price controlled at € 0.50 net of VAT for surgical masksis no longer applicable starting from April 1, 2022 “. We also remind you that the exceptions for the sale of some products will also expire.” Surgical masks whose labeling is not in Italian but in another language used in the European Union “, explains the circular. In addition,” surgical masks with labeling in Italian but authorized by derogation from the current provisions by the Higher Institute of Health, can be sold until May 31, 2022 “.

The circular then reminds that “the controlled price of the Ffp2 protection devices was set at € 0.75 VAT included for each device in the Memorandum of Understanding of January 3, 2022, the validity of which is explicitly provided for until March 31, 2022 “, also in this case the authorizations for products not labeled in Italian and authorized in derogation will no longer be applicable. Therefore From 1 April, the Federfarma circular reads, “the retail price of these devices is free even for those pharmacies that have voluntarily signed up to the protocol”.

Also from today, “the effectiveness of the memorandum of understanding between the Minister of Health, the extraordinary commissioner for the epidemiological emergency Covid-19, Federfarma, Assofarm and Farmacieunite, and the reference legislation that made it mandatory controlled prices and established methods of execution of the swabs“. Pharmacies will in any case be able, if equipped with suitable spaces from a sanitary point of view, to continue to” administer tests aimed at detecting the presence of IgG and IgM antibodies and rapid antigenic swabs for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 antigen “. .

Furthermore, “the reference legislation that authorizes the pharmacy to upload data on specific platforms in order to issue the Green pass also following a rapid antigenic swab. “According to Federfarma, the Ministry of Health is evaluating the opportunity to extend some provisions of the memorandum of understanding even after 31 March, in relation to the methods of carrying out swabs in pharmacies.